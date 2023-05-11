The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

What’s for dinner tonight? It’s a thought that many of us have every day, but for millions that thought is, “can my family afford dinner tonight?” The CBS News article “Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults sometimes don’t get enough to eat” by Aimee Picchi raises concerns over America’s growing food insecurity crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic and soaring inflation rates have exacerbated this issue. As Picchi points out, grocery costs have risen by 20%, rent by 13%, and 25% of American adults have become food insecure. It has holistically become increasingly difficult for families to consistently afford nutritiously balanced foods, and this reality is particularly prevalent within Arizona.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. The most common type of food insecurity is having enough food for children, but parents go hungry. In Arizona, 751,690 people are facing hunger, and of them, 226,080 are children.

The pandemic had a significant impact on households with children, increasing rates of food insecurity from 35% to 45%. One program helping to feed children is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), where 69% of participants have children. In Arizona, food banks such as St. Mary’s, United, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona also help combat food insecurity.

However, the pandemic drastically reduced the number of resources available to food banks thus severely limiting the number of families who can receive assistance. Some of Arizona’s most impactful resources throughout the pandemic and in combating food insecurity have been food assistance programs like SNAP. However, the Arizona 2018 Farm Bill, which governs SNAP in Arizona, expires this September.

Some of the most critical protections and services this legislation provides are SNAP, school nutrition programs, and the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Like SNAP, TEFAP helps alleviate food insecurity by supplying low-income families, who do not qualify for SNAP, with funds to be spent at grocery stores and approved retailers to purchase nutritious foods and other necessities.

According to the Arizona Farm Bureau, TEFAP has historically supplied roughly 20% of the foods food banks distribute. In 2017 alone this amounted to 975 truckloads worth of produce (AZFB). While there is a good chance that this bill will be replaced by similar legislation given the historical bipartisan support for Farm Bills, come September, Arizona lawmakers must recognize the unique opportunity and situation Arizona faces.

Farm Bills are “the best pathway to improve food security,” and SNAP is “the nation’s most important and effective anti-hunger program,” but in Arizona, not enough is being done to make these resources accessible and fully effective. SNAP benefits fail to reach almost 200,000 qualified Arizonans due to its 50-page application process applicants find intimidating and hard to navigate. Many of these 200,000 are minorities, particularly Hispanic and Latino, who get denied due to language barriers or technicalities like providing incorrect documentation, despite being the most at risk group for persistently or newly food insecure in Arizona.

Likewise, Arizona could significantly improve coverage and accessibility of child food assistance programs as 14.3% of Arizona children are food insecure, which is significantly above the national average of 8.4% according to the USDA. Arizona constituents are calling for easing of requirements to enroll in food assistance programs, and a streamlined one form process, as well as an increase in after school meal programs that would provide kids with enough food to last several days. It is imperative Arizona lawmakers hear these calls and ensure comprehensive, effective, and widely accessible food assistance programs remain protected and expanded within the next Arizona Farm Bill.