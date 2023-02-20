The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Today, the FAA is totally opposed to using reasonable, logical and proven current medical information to determine actual medical health of airmen over 65 years of age.

The use of age vs. actual medical condition is a relic of the 1950’s. The FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine has a stated goal that their activities center around enhancement of aviation safety. Using a specific age when everyone becomes medically disqualified has nothing to do with safety.

Initially, airline pilots had to retire at 60. Five decades later the FAA finally succumbed to public pressure and reluctantly raised the age limit to the current 65. Having two pilots in the cockpit who are required to have one company and two FAA physical exams each year has been proven to be safe by the uneventful safe landings which have been made by the unaffected pilot in several cockpit health-related incidents.

With today’s medical advancements, actual health, not age, is the best and fairest determinant for issuance of a medical certificate. I am a retired airline Captain who experienced an erroneous FAA medical denial during my career. After six years of unemployment while pursuing legal action to regain my medical certificate, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Court of Appeals ordered the Federal Air Surgeon to issue a 1st Class medical certificate to me due to the obvious lack of proof of a disqualifying medical condition.

I retired as a Captain for a major airline after 28 years of service having never injured a passenger or caused damage to a commercial airliner. At my current age of 84, I still have a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement and fly airplanes privately. Until two years ago, I held and utilized a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to drive tour buses, large RV’s and semi-trucks and rode a large motorcycle more than 125,000 miles. I currently use a two-wheeled Segway Ninebot to move around through the large box stores of today.

I add these comments only to support my claim that age alone is simply not reasonable anymore and certainly unjust when used to disqualify any type of machine operator.

Redefining antiquated FAA medical standards and rescinding disqualification based on age would be a large step forward in solving the current lack of air transport pilots.

I have no doubt that, if allowed, the country could be utilizing medically qualified pilots holding an Airline Transport Pilot certificate who are sitting at home only because they are over 65. Simply waiving the 65-year rule would almost instantly add a significant number of healthy experienced pilots to today’s air transport pilot workforce. Let’s crank up those parked airplanes.