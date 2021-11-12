Local Opinion: Focus on Alzheimer’s Awareness & Family Caregivers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Alzheimer’s disease is devastating – not only for the more than six million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 16 million family and friends serving as caregivers. Here in Arizona there are 150,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease and 262,000 family caregivers for people living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias.
As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, I understand the challenges Arizona caregivers are facing. People living with Alzheimer’s are often more active and agitated at night when caregivers need their sleep most. Those that care for them are often family or friends. Most are unpaid. Many caregivers face giving up their full-time jobs, choosing early retirement, or part-time work. Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia is more involved than other forms of caregiving. People with Alzheimer’s need more help with personal care. These caregivers can expect to give increasing levels of care for five years or more, much longer than other illnesses requiring such care.
Alzheimer’s disease is a public health crisis in our country, with more than 5 million people living with the disease, and costs exceeding $290 billion in the United States alone. In Arizona, it’s the fifth leading cause of death. This disease impacts our government significantly. Medicare and Medicaid bear two-thirds of the health and long-term care costs of those with Alzheimer’s. The 16 million-plus caregivers accrue over $11 billion in health care costs annually due to increased caregiver burden.
There are ways to lessen the impact this disease has on public health. Regular physical activity and attention to heart health can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and possibly reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Increased early detection and diagnosis are essential to ensuring proper care and treatment, yet as many as half the people with Alzheimer’s do not receive a diagnosis. Increasing access to basic facts about Alzheimer’s disease, such as the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, can help empower individuals and their families to address symptoms with their doctors. Collecting data on subjective cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s caregivers can help identify the burden and impact in each state.
November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Family Caregivers Month. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero recently supported these national movements by declaring November 2021 as Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Month. Seven other cities and towns across Arizona have joined her.
Alzheimer’s volunteers are actively engaged in educating about this disease, advocating for a proper continuum of care, and improving the training and care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia. The proclamations made by Mayor Romero and other city officials throughout Arizona encourage all residents to learn about Alzheimer’s, related dementia, and patient care.
Laura Vitkus has a masters degree in public health from the University of Arizona. She is a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association performing the following roles: Advocacy Ambassador to Senator Kelly; Community Educator; Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Chair, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Tucson; Arizona Advocacy Committee Co-Chair; and she sits on the Regional Leadership Committee for the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s, please visit alz.org/dsw.