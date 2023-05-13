The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Madison is 16, loves pop music, clothes in shades of teal and raspberry, and hates to miss a single day of school. Few would guess that Madison lost her parents to drugs and prison before she was 10 and landed in the foster system at 11 when her grandmother, who had taken her in, died. With the help of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCS), Madison found a loving foster family that fostered and then adopted her.

Madison’s heart, despite her tough childhood, is today the strongest part of her. It led her to take note of a girl her age at school whose slumped shoulders and withdrawn manner drew Madison’s attention. Her new friend felt lost in the shuffle of a foster-care group home where she lived. Her dad was in prison, her mother had abandoned her as a toddler, and she had no other living relatives. Madison’s big heart went to work, and today her adoptive family is working with CCS to secure the foster licensing necessary to welcome Madison’s friend into their home.

May is National Foster Care Month. The word “foster” means to “encourage or develop.” One can foster learning or new skills and interests. Nothing is more vital for our region and future than fostering the life of a child. It is the responsibility of everyone in the community to pay attention, just like Madison did when you see a child in need.

Catholic Community Services is one of several organizations in our region that stand ready to provide the information and guidance needed to assure every child in our community is safe and has the care and nurturing essential to become healthy adults. We will work with those interested in and qualified to become a foster family. We guide you through the steps necessary to become licensed and provide the support needed to succeed as a foster family.

The Arizona Daily Star in March 2018 investigated the state of foster care in Arizona. Four investigative journalists talked with more than 100 local, state, and national leaders in foster care. They also visited six U.S. states to see what programs were working to support families at home, transform child safety agencies and guide children and families to a healthy future.

The Star reported that the number of kids in foster care in our state peaked at 19,000 in 2016. This peak led to the critical Star investigation and heightened attention in our state to improve the foster system. Today, the number of kids in foster care in Arizona is closer to 12,000, which is a clear improvement, but there is still work to do.

This August, Catholic Community Services, in collaboration with A Place To Call Home and other child welfare partners, will host our 1st Annual Foster Care Conference to boost the number and success rate of foster families while also providing information and resources of care for caregivers. We stand ready to provide the support required for families and individuals to succeed as foster families. We are a simple call or email away: call CCS at 520-623-0344. You can also learn more about becoming a licensed foster or certified adoptive parent by viewing the online orientation provided by Arizona Department of Child Safety’s website or call 1-877-KIDSNEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Madison’s big heart stands as an inspiration to every one of us in the community to pay attention. Notice a slumped shoulder or the absence of sparkle and hope in a child’s eyes and know that help is available. Together we can foster, for every child, the love and attention essential for children to grow into adults whose hearts are as large and generous as Madison’s.