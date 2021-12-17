Local Opinion: Going 'green' may harm environment

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the late 1700s, the world entered the Industrial Revolution and strongly kicked off our dependence on fossil fuels. At the time, no one worried about the impact of such activities on the world’s environment; after all, smoke from fires had been around for millennia and no one worried about such things as global warming.
We are now entering a new “industrial revolution,” one in which using non-fossil fuels to power society is receiving all the attention. However, I contend we are making the same mistake as was made in the 1700s. Namely, we are not considering what will be the effect of the new sources of energy on the environment.
The new science of “chaos” has shown that even minor disturbances in one part of the world can lead to major impacts in other parts of the world (the so-called “butterfly effect”). What will be the impact of a minor disturbance in the atmosphere when one wind turbine extracts energy from the wind (and thereby slows down the force of wind near it)? What will be the impact of dozens or even hundreds of wind turbines in a wind farm on their environment?
Common sense and experience shows there is a local impact (you can see the turbines being turned by the wind and even hear the sound of the turbines turning; hence, there is a disturbance). The science of chaos says we don’t know yet how much the impact will influence the physical world around the globe. (As an example, the wind is a natural cooling mechanism for the world. If we take away the wind’s energy, there will be less wind energy available for transporting heat away from the environment around the wind turbines and, hence, possibly more heat buildup around the turbines. Will that change the global environment?)
The point is this: we are in the same situation today about using green technologies to solve societal needs as the world was starting in the late 1700s when it started using coal and oil technologies to provide energy to answer society’s needs.
We need to learn from history. To wit, before the world starts running to embrace a new technology, with its inherent impact to the environment, we need to determine how much impact the “green technologies” will make to the environment. We need to balance the costs associated with the new technologies to its benefits.
We cannot afford to repeat history and ignore the global impacts that may be inherent in a change in technology in order to solve an immediate problem. The next generations may find that our “solutions” caused more problems than they solved.
William Frix is a retired electrical engineer with a Ph.D. in power engineering. He studies the impact of chaos theory on global processes and lives in Green Valley.