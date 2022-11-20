Local Opinion: Good neighbors ask what they can do for their community

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We all want to have good neighbors, but most of us don’t think about whether we are good neighbors ourselves.

Many of us, in fact, intentionally and unintentionally, do things that irk our neighbors.

It might be starting noisy yard work early in the morning. Or failing to clean up after our pets. Or using our car key fobs to lock vehicles — and honk our horns — late at night.

We don’t do these things to annoy the families who live around us. It’s simply that we think our own needs — our own convenience — override the needs of everyone else.

This self-importance has become evident on our roads and streets as well.

We give ourselves permission to break official laws and unofficial codes of civility.

For example, a growing number of people have illegally loud vehicles. Many of the vehicles violate state law, and all of them disturb neighbors.

Yet many Americans think they are entitled to have really loud cars, pickups and motorcycles because, well, because they want to.

This same sense of entitlement is apparent among many pet owners, as is evidenced by the pet crap on our sidewalks, as well as in the frequency that pets are seen in stores, on hiking trails and in other places that bar dogs.

I don’t excuse myself. I’m sure I’m guilty of provoking neighbors, fellow drivers and others. But I hope my actions are inadvertent gaffes and are relatively infrequent.

And I am not among those who complain that people used to behave much better. I do not believe that Americans over successive generations have abandoned traditional values and common civility — traits that once made us a great nation.

To the contrary, any objective measures of societal trends and values would show that our values have improved. We no longer sanction child abuse, for example, and as a society we are less willing to tolerate other forms of domestic violence.

We are more accepting of those with physical and developmental disabilities. And less accepting of bigotry.

Of course, some Americans, a relative few, will argue this is all woke madness, and we should return America to those days when men could beat their wives and slaves with impunity.

But most of us understand that this grand social experiment needs to work both on a micro scale, and a macro scale.

We understand that what we want and need must be balanced with the rights of others and our respect for others, specifically with those with whom we share our neighborhood and our roads.

And our nation.

What perhaps we don’t understand sufficiently is that the onus for creating that balance is on us. Even as we — acting collectively — better protect and respect the rights of others, on a personal level, we act as if our own rights — what we want — supersede the rights of everyone else.

This is not a novel concept.

John Kennedy’s inaugural speech in 1961 included this famous line: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

That’s contrary to the pandering so popular today, as politicians vow to cut our taxes, forgive our debts, hand out freebies, keep law enforcement from enforcing laws we don’t like, and to increase enforcement of laws we do like.

Whether it’s on a micro scale or macro, the key is to ask not what our neighbors, or our politicians, can do for us.

Choosing to be better neighbors — by asking what we can do for our community and our country instead of demanding they do something for us — is the way to improvement.