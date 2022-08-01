Local Opinion: GOP, Independents should promote sane candidates

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tuesday, Aug. 2 is the Arizona primary election. Sensible, sane Republicans and Independents should share an objective — to ensure that the most fanatical Donald Trump worshipers and election deniers do not make it to November.

Republicans: Now is the time to take back the party from Trump’s insane clown posse. They care nothing for truth, ethics, or principles; their sole objective is to put Trump and his clone army back in power. It has gotten so bad that Democratic PAC’s are spending millions to support the most radical Trumpist candidates in primaries, believing they will be easier to beat in November. That’s not a conspiracy theory; that’s documented fact. Vote for sane, sensible conservatives, not crazed election deniers.

Independents: You can and should vote in the primary. There are more Independents in Arizona than either Republicans or Democrats. An Independent can request a ballot for either party. Voting in a party primary may actually have more influence on the election than voting in November. Radicals on both sides count on turning out their base in primaries, while centrists and Independents don’t vote. This can and does leave voters in the general election with a choice between the radical right and the loony left.

The most urgent need is to keep three Trump-endorsed candidates off Arizona’s November ballot. First is gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. She has fully embraced Trump’s stolen election fantasy and has no real platform except support for Trump. She promises to involve the state in arresting and deporting illegal migrants, an incursion into federal jurisdiction that would mire the state in lawsuits it would inevitably lose, wasting the taxpayer’s money on pointless symbolism. Karrin Taylor Robson is a sane, normal conservative Republican. She also has actual qualifications, having run a successful business. Lake has never run anything but her mouth.

Next in the Trump rogues’ gallery is Mark Finchem, candidate for secretary of state. Could there be anything more horrifying than putting Finchem, a hard-core election denier, in charge of elections? Any of the other candidates would be preferable, although some are almost as bad.

Finally, we have Blake Masters, endorsed by Trump to run against Mark Kelly for the U.S. Senate. Masters has no qualifications and his campaign is endless negativity. Masters has bought name recognition with Peter Thiel’s money and Trump’s endorsement, but that’s all he’s got. We might think of Jim Lamon, ostensibly a conventional conservative with experience as an executive in the solar power industry, but Lamon was one of the fake electors involved in Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to reverse the 2020 election. There are other candidates, pick one. Either Masters or Lamon is a sure loser in November.

Vote!