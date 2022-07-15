 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Gun control advocates see through rosy glasses

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Curt Prendergast’s June 19 column “Don’t forget Mexico in gun reform debate,” Curt is correct to look at Mexico, but he is peering through rosy glasses.

Mexico’s gun laws make gun control advocates’ mouths water. It’s what they want for the United States. Now, the reality of Mexico.

The law-abiding citizens are unarmed. The cartels are heavily armed, in reality running the country. Drugs, smuggling, extortion and kidnapping are major industries today. Curt’s point that the United States is the major source of the guns used by the cartels is true, but those wanting guns get them, whether from the U.S. or elsewhere. The president of Mexico realized the futility of fighting the cartels. The drug laws have changed. Marijuana is legal, the rest of the drugs will follow. President Obrador is incapable of fighting the lawlessness of the cartels. Mexico is now one of the most violent and corrupt countries in the world.

We don’t need guns to protect ourselves, the police will do that. How did that work out in Buffalo, New York, a state with very restrictive gun laws? How about Uvalde, Texas? The police are reactive. Something has to happen before they can act. Unfortunately, reaction takes time. Bang, you’re dead.

The pipe dream is passing restrictive gun laws will magically make them disappear from the hands of miscreants. Of course, they will turn them in along with everybody else. You believe that, don’t you? Mexico did.

We refuse to admit the real problem is people. Our entertainment industry glorifies violence, much of it with guns. Do you think seeing hundreds, if not thousands, of people die for entertainment doesn’t cheapen the value of human life?

What about red flag laws? People who are a danger, whether with guns or cars or bombs, need to be stopped. The objection to red flag laws is the potential for abuse. Disgruntled employees, ex-spouses or significant others, surly neighbors, all can claim someone is a danger. They suffer no penalty if that is deemed untrue. Good luck getting your firearms back. Write into the laws that accusers need to be accountable, along with a time limit, and they will gain support. Laws are already on the books, but that won’t bring in publicity like passing new laws.

If passing laws really worked, why not pass a law to make everybody rich? So silly as to be stupid. Passing unenforceable laws degrades the trust in government. If Congress made guns illegal, there would be millions of new felons in this country. Bump stocks are one example. Estimates are less than 0.2% have been turned in.

Claiming the majority of the public wants stronger gun laws is not true! They really want security. The idea that making guns illegal will give that is a sham, political rhetoric aimed at getting votes. Those laws haven’t worked out well for Mexico or for Chicago, Baltimore or many of the large cities with very restrictive gun laws. Citizens know self-protection is the only kind to be counted on.

Many drugs are illegal in the United States. Why are there still drugs? And oh gosh! That black money is going into the hands of the very people we least want to have it. Unpopular laws passed during Prohibition gave rise to the mafia, a battle we will have forever, a battle Mexico already lost.

Americans have a basic distrust of government, which is only reinforced as restrictions grow. In a free society, laws protect rights, not restrict them. Want to really see change? Restrict the glorification of violence.

Those wanting to eliminate guns should feel proud enough that they shouldn’t hesitate to put signs in front of their houses stating “No Guns Here.” I’ll hold my breath to see that occur.

Robert Clayton is a long-time Tucson resident and novelist.

