Local Opinion: Gun laws need rational examination

Just in May 2022, there have been two major mass shootings, one in Buffalo, New York and another at an elementary school in Texas. They were entirely predictable. Every time there is a mass shooting, like in the ones referenced above or other major ones, like in Newtown, Connecticut, the question arises: What would it take to enact effective gun regulations in this country?

It is a matter of when another shooting shall occur. Chances are that nothing will be done. There will be thoughts and prayers, and any new gun regulations considered a “slippery slope” to gun confiscation. That is a common, maddening argument.

Guns are a complex, emotional subject. Although 80% of people want better background checks and less dangerous weaponry, it has not mattered. There has been no meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence. Some say that guns are not the problem. It is mental health or video games. Not guns. If so, shall submachine guns, howitzers, bazookas, be allowed?

There are mental health related issues. However, few mentally ill people resort to violence. They are mostly victims. Many mass shootings are committed by strange, angry loners with a grudge. Shall we lock away all such people? It may be that people take revenge against the world through the barrel of a gun. It may also be that vulnerable others copy those acts.

Most gun owners will never resort to gun violence. Yet there are over 45,000 gun-related deaths per year, resulting from murders, suicide, accidents, and neglect. Children kill and are killed. Could it result from the sheer number of gun sales flooding America, well over 350 million, and fear that guns will be confiscated?

Conservatives claim that liberals want to “shred the Second Amendment.” It is reprehensible misinformation. Few know about the nuances, background and Supreme Court decisions regarding the Amendment.

Most people, including gun advocates, do not know the Second Amendment’s content. As an experiment, write down what it says and then check for accuracy. Ask others to do the same. Few will know the amendment’s language, yet use it as a reason for possessing guns.

Here’s what it says: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Essentially, it involves a well-regulated militia, and gives the people the right to bear arms, not to possess unlimited types and numbers. Interpretations of the amendment have been endlessly debated.

There is no Supreme Court interpretation allowing unrestricted arms. The 2008 Heller case, involving handguns, is an example. The court clarified that like most rights, the Second Amendment has limits. It also stated: “The right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” Antonin Scalia, no liberal, wrote the majority opinion. Former Chief Justice Warren Burger, a conservative, once called the gun lobby’s Second Amendment interpretation “a fraud on the American public.”

There may be too much dangerous weaponry available. Assume there is a paranoid person convinced that the government is after him. He accumulates weaponry from individuals, gun shows, etc. Imagine 20 fully-armed people like him in a movie theater, or a bar. What could go wrong?

Gun rights advocates say that most gun owners are responsible. Imagine that you have a responsible neighborhood rattlesnake owner with one securely caged. What if he has 20? A hundred? Would you visit there? Remember, he is responsible.

The gun issue needs rational examination. Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but reducing the numbers should be a goal. Those against new regulations argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that, why have laws at all?

Paul McCreary was raised on a farm in Illinois and spent 29 years in education in Michigan. Upon retirement, he moved to Indiana, Colorado and now the deserts of Arizona, trying to stay relevant and creative.

