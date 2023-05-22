The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There has been another mass shooting in our country. Six were killed in a Nashville school. There will be thoughts and prayers, and new gun regulations considered a “slippery slope” to gun confiscation. It is not about taking away guns but reasonable considerations to reduce gun deaths.

Although 80% of people want better background checks and less dangerous weaponry, there has been no meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence, even STUDY it. Some say that guns are not the problem. It is mental health.

There may be mental health-related issues involved, but few mentally ill people resort to violence. There are mental health issues in other countries. If it is mental health, consider that many mass shootings are committed by angry loners with a grudge. Shall we incarcerate all angry loners?

Most gun owners will never resort to gun violence. Yet there are over 40,000 gun-related deaths per year, resulting from murders, suicide, and neglect.

Conservatives claim that Liberals want to “shred the Second Amendment.” Few know the background and Supreme Court decisions regarding it or the Second Amendment’s content. Ask the next 10 people you meet, and you will see.

Here is the language: A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

Most do not know the wording but use the Amendment as a reason to have guns. It essentially involves a well-regulated militia and gives the people the RIGHT to bear arms rather than no right. It does not allow for unlimited possession.

There is no Supreme Court interpretation allowing for unrestricted arms. Consider the 2008 Heller case. The court clarified that the Second Amendment is not unlimited. This language was stated in the opinion: It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. Conservative Chief Justice Warren Burger once called the gun lobby’s Second Amendment interpretation “a fraud on the American public.”

Why is the gun lobby so powerful? They represent gun manufacturers and the billions made from sales of guns like the AR-15. Politicians are pressured to vote against gun reform.

There may be too much dangerous weaponry available, with over 400 million guns in our country. Some claim that more guns make us safer. Assume there is a paranoid, angry person who accumulates various weapons, ready for revenge. Now consider 20 others like him, fully armed, in a theater or on a plane.

Gun rights advocates rightly say that most gun owners are responsible. Imagine that you have a responsible neighborhood rattlesnake owner with one in a cage. What if he has 50? What could go wrong? Remember, he is responsible. Advocates also like to say that guns do not kill people. If guns are not the problem, should we allow machine guns? Howitzers? Grenade launchers?

Among top developed nations, the United States has the highest per capita number of homicides by gunfire, at about 40 per million. Compare that with France at 3, Italy, 3. Australia, 2. Why?

In 1996 in Port Arthur, Tasmania, a part of Australia, a man killed 35 people and wounded 23 in a tragic event. Australia decided to create strict firearm regulations. They bought back large numbers of assault-style weapons. Many others were returned voluntarily. In the following 20 years, zero mass shootings occurred, with only a handful since. Why? As in other places, there is a correlation between regulation and results.

The gun issue requires rational examination. Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but efforts should be made to reduce them. Those against new laws argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that, why have laws at all?

Gun advocates are concerned about losing their rights and freedoms. Those deceased from gunfire have lost all theirs.