The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am a gunshot wound survivor of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting. This event remains the deadliest mass shooting on U.S. soil. For the past five years, I have focused my energy on remembering all the strangers who risked their lives that night to help save mine and the humanity I experienced while I was recovering from my wounds in a Las Vegas hospital. While I will forever be grateful to my heroes, I am no longer satisfied with simply being thankful to be alive. I now feel a need to speak out against gun violence and get involved in efforts to further gun safety and gun sense laws.

Like so many others who are impacted by gun violence, I was going about my daily life. I was enjoying a country music festival with my husband and some of our closest friends when a perpetrator fired 1,000 rounds of ammunition in less than 10 minutes from his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay suite. He killed 58 people and injured 867 others (413 of which suffered gunshot/shrapnel wounds). Two additional people have since died from complications from wounds they received that night bringing the official death toll to 60.

He used an AR-15 that had been modified with a bump stock in his killing rampage. A bump stock is a device that assists rapid fire by bumping the trigger against the shooter’s finger as opposed to the shooter having to pull the trigger.

In the five years that have passed since the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting, gun violence continues to rise in our country. Every day more than 110 Americans are killed with guns. Firearms are the No. 1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.

Every time I pull up a news feed or turn on the television and hear of another incident of gun violence, I relive the horrific events I experienced the night of October 1st. The bullet that remains lodged in my body physically hurts. I also find myself dealing with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder like heightened reactions, anxiety, depressed moods, and nightmares. My family hurts as they watch me struggle to try to make sense of the latest tragedy that has killed innocent people and forever changed the lives of their loved ones.

I am sick and tired of wondering if I will wake up to news of more gun violence that sends me into an emotional downward spiral that is becoming harder and harder to pull myself out of.

I am also sick and tired of living in a state that has weak gun safety laws that put its residents at an increased risk of being impacted by gun violence. There is no Arizona state law requiring gun owners or purchasers to obtain a license or permit. There is also no state law requiring background checks for the transfer of a firearm between private, unlicensed parties. There is no state law requiring firearms to be registered. There is no limit on the number of firearms that may be purchased at one time. There is no waiting period on firearm sales. There is no law requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms. This is unacceptable!

Like so many others who are tired of living their lives in fear of gun violence, I now demand change. For this reason, I have joined organizations like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, who identify and support elected officials who are committed to passing gun sense laws, like background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws that require due process, waiting period laws, and a ban on assault rifles. These organizations recognize the danger of permitless carry, which allows people to carry hidden, loaded guns in public places, without a permit or safety training and are working hard to stop it. They also recognize the importance of a culture of secure firearm storage which is crucial in stopping unintentional shootings by children and preventing gun suicide.

I am also going to take part in this year’s Wear Orange weekend. This effort was started by the friends of Hadiya Pendleton. Hadiya was shot and killed in 2013 on a playground in Chicago. Soon after the tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves. Wear Orange is now observed every June as a way for people to honor those whose lives are impacted by gun violence as well as to call for meaningful action to save lives.

This year’s event will take place June 2-4. To find out more about Wear Orange event details in your area, visit wearorange.org. Tucson’s Wear Orange Event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Southside Presbyterian Church (317 W. 23rd St.). Join Tucson Moms Demand Action volunteers and gun violence survivors to honor the more than 120 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day.

By becoming involved in these organizations and events, I am beginning to find my voice in the fight against gun violence. If you or a loved one has been impacted by gun violence of any kind, I encourage you to get involved in the work to stop this epidemic that is killing, wounding, and psychologically damaging far too many people. If you have not personally been impacted by gun violence, please consider getting involved in the work before you experience the horrific effects of gun violence first-hand.