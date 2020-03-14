Local opinion: Heal Tucson's painful loss by supporting book festival vendors
The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers.

The board of directors and steering committee of the Tucson Festival of Books make numerous decisions all year round to implement the best book festival possible for Tucson. On Monday morning, the directors and committee members made the tough decision. Authors had begun withdrawing by the dozens and author panels were impossible to schedule. It was obvious that many authors did not want to fly and travel. Within hours, it was unanimously decided that canceling the festival for 2020 was the best option.

The economic impact to the Tucson community was certainly on our minds. Twenty-seven food vendors were beginning to order food for thousands of people. Exhibitors had already started driving across the country to set up on the University of Arizona mall. T-shirts printed with the Tucson Festival of Books logo were packed on trucks to bring to campus. Five thousand children’s books were ready to be moved by volunteers on dollies to the free book giveaway tent. The SubZero Wolf demonstration kitchen was loaded on a special truck for Tucson. The OverDrive bus and the C-SPAN bus with their staff were headed this way. Twenty-plus hotels that house the authors now have hundreds of empty rooms. Airline reservations were canceled for traveling authors, exhibitors and visitors headed to our beautiful city. The list is endless.

There is no community more capable of holding a book festival than Tucson. The event brings so much joy to a very diverse audience. The pride every volunteer feels is contagious to the authors, attendees and guests on campus. It will be no different in 12 months. We have never seen such positive reactions to a difficult situation. Many of the 2020 authors and sponsors have already committed to return in 2021.

What can you do to help? Frequent the sponsors whose financial donations enable this festival to be free for all who attend. Eat at the restaurants and buy from the food vendors that were planning to serve meals at the festival. Visit the bookstores here in town, especially the ones that were going to be selling their books and merchandise on the mall. The UA Bookstores is our primary book seller and is currently displaying many of the author books. Purchase a copy or subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star. Buy a Tucson Festival of Books T-shirt and wear it proudly. Read a book to a child. Read a book to a friend or just cuddle up on the couch and read for an hour. Sign up to volunteer in a local literacy program to help a child or adult learn to read.

Be the first to sign up next year as a festival volunteer. Become a Friend of the Festival. Every single one of you is needed and deeply appreciated.

Tucson is an author- and book-loving town. With your support, 2021 promises to be the best festival yet. We hope to see all 140,000 of you at the next Tucson Festival of Books.

Bill and Brenda Viner are co-founders of the Tucson Festival of Books.

Planned TFOB vendors and exhibitors

Food vendors that planned to be at the Tucson Festival of Books

Beyond Bread

Frost Gelato

Hot Bamboo

Tucson Tamale

Blue Banjo BBQ

Jack’s Thai

Turkish Food

Renee’s Organic Oven

Jake’s Lemonade

Common Grounds

Lemons on the Loose

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Hot Pops Kettle Corn

Nutz About Nuts

The Donut Stand

Country Lemonade

Eegee’s

Just Churros

Kabob Shack

Spunlight Cotton Candy

Brushfire BBQ

Lil Orbits Donuts

Hillbilly Grill

New Delhi

Planned exhibitors

#ThisIsTucson

“P-38 Odyssey”

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

AHS Museum

Alliance Française of Tucson

AlphaGraphics

Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation

Amazing Discoveries

Amerind Museum

Amigos and Ladies of the West

Amphitheater Public Schools

Ann Marie Hoff and Dr. Don Hill

Archaeology Southwest

Arizona Branch of the International Dyslexia Association

Arizona Choral Arts Association

Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Lithographers

Arizona Mystery Writers

Arizona Oncology

Arizona Party Rental

Arizona Public Media

Arizona Spiritual Growth Foundation

Arizona Youth Climate Strike

Authors Marketing Guild, LLC

DEARIndie.org

Author Solutions

Authors Press

Autism Society of Southern Arizona

Baha’i Faith

Barefoot Books

Bear Essential News for Kids

Ben’s Bells Project

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

Billie Kowalewski

Bobbi Lancaster

Bon Voyage Travel

Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange

Book Services

Border Community Alliance

Botanica

Brick Cave Media

Brown Bag Books

C-SPAN / BookTV

CASA of Pima County

Center for Creative Photography

Center for Peace and Spirituality USA

Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Christian Science Reading Room

Christian Youth Theater Tucson

Cinco Puntos Press

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

City of Tucson

Clark Norton, LLC

Classical Pursuits

Clues Unlimited

College of Humanities

Cosworth Publishing

Creating Abundance Project, LLC

CurtnerArt

David Sorensen

Desert Diamond Casinos

Desert Sky Community School

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Donor Network of Arizona

Eckankar

EC Publishing LLC

Enchanted Lion Books

Fantasy Comics

First Things First

Flowered Press

Frank S. Rose

Fred Andersen Business

Friends of Aphasia

Friends of Sabino Canyon

Friends of the Festival

Friends of the Pima County Public Library

Furry Feline Creatives LLC

G.S. Youngling

Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum

Geico

Goodwill Industries of S. Arizona

Grab an Adventure by the Tale

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

HarperCollins Children’s Books

Hermosa Montessori Charter School

Highland Free School

Hughes Federal Credit Union

IBM

iHeart Media

Inkwell Books LLC

Inner Traditions

Instrumental Music Center

Integrity Books

Intermountain Centers for Human Development

International School for Peace

Islamic Center Tucson, Inc.

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

Jane Austen Society of North America

Jessica Feinberg

Jewel Harper-Author

Jewish Federation of S. Arizona

Jonathan and Roseann Hanson

Joni Franks

Junior League of Tucson

KGUN 9

Kimball Publishing

Know thyself as Soul Foundation

Lady T’s Comic Keys

La Petite Academy and Childtime Learning Center

League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson

Learning A-Z

Leman Academy of Excellence Central Tucson

Lightport Books

Literacy Connects

Little Angel Books, LLC

Madaras Gallery

Magnets USA

Make Way for Books

MasterPath

Melissa Koberlein

Michael J. McGuire, Marie S. Pearthree

Mostly Books

Mueller Publishing

Must Read Fiction, LLC

Mystery Writers of America, Southern California and Arizona

New Mexico Book Association

Non-Profit Unitarian Universalist Baja 4

\Northminster Presbyterian Church

Novaspace.com LLC

Old Pueblo Writers

Omega Press

OrthoPros Tucson

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona (OLLI-UA)

OverDrive, Inc.

Pennyworth Books

Phoenix Publishing & Book Promotion

Pi Beta Phi

Pima Community College

Pima Council on Aging

Pima County Public Library

Pima Library Foundation

Pink Umbrella Books

Pizza Hut of Arizona

PM Press

Public History Collaborative

ReadersMagnet

Red Carpet Books

Reid Park Zoo

Renewal by Andersen

Renner Writes

RocketChair Productions

Sal Risinger, MSW, Author

San Miguel High School

Satori School

Secular Communities for Arizona

Self-Realization Fellowship

Senior Healthcare Partnerships

Share International USA

Simian Books, LLC

Solgen Power

Southern Arizona Senior Pride

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

State of Arizona Research Library

Stocker Foundation

Stories To Tell

Summit Hut

Sunbright Solar

Swire Coca Cola, USA

Tell-Tale Publishing Group, LLC

Tell Me A Good Story

The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona

The Child Language Center/ Wings on Words

The Loft Cinema

The Nature Conservancy

The Night Before My Birthday Book

Theoden Humphrey

The Reading Pig

The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group

The University of Arizona Press

The Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing

Toastmasters District 3

Truth Book Publishers

Tucson Audubon Society

Tucson Children’s Museum

Tucson Electric Power

Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation

Tucson Jewish Community Center

Tucson Medical Center

Tucson Museum of Art

Tucson Performing Arts

Tucson Sisters in Crime

Tucson Summer Music

Tucson Unified School District

Tucson Values Teachers

Tucson Waldorf School

UA Campus Recreation

UA Humanities Seminars Program

United Nations Association of Southern Arizona

University of Arizona BookStores

University of Arizona Child Development Labs

University of Arizona College of Social & Behavioral Sciences

University of Arizona Libraries

University of New Mexico Press

Usborne Books & More

Venley

Vishnu Temple Press

Visit Tucson

W. Brand Publishing

Watermark Communities — The Hacienda at the Canyon

Western National Parks Association

Western Writers of America

Wheatmark, Inc.

Whimsical World

Worlds of Words/ UA College of Education

Writers Studio Tucson

YMCA Triangle Y Ranch Camp & Retreat Center

Young Adult Author Rendezvous

Yuma Writers Consortium

Zephyr Press

ZL MedAesthetics at Larson Plastic Surgery

