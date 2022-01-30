Local Opinion: Helping hands show the best of Tucsonans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I would like to share with the people of Tucson a story about kindness and selflessness. I hope that it is inspiring and will serve as an example of the goodness of human nature to uplift us during these times, and an example of Tucsonans at their best.
I moved to Tucson during the pandemic with a recent diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. This was after a very long absence from Scottsdale, where I had grown up. Soon after, I began weekly trips to Phoenix for chemotherapy treatments.
With the effects of the chemo, I realized I could not drive myself to Phoenix and back to Tucson. Also, I could not handle the complicated freeways, which were a shocking far cry from the Scottsdale of 50 years ago, where I had grown up with Shea Boulevard and Bell Road being the ends of the world!
I happened to mention the problematic trips to a Florida friend. Can you believe that several days later a friend of hers, to whom she mentioned the issue, was speaking to her “Tucson Friends” and soon Dianne and Beth were in touch and volunteering to make the drive with me! What are the chances the stars would align like that?
The trips to Phoenix are the highlight of my week. The time in the car is filled with stress-busting stories (sometimes about Dianne’s uncle, singer Dean Martin), inspirational good advice (“hope and anything is possible”), stories about Beth and Dianne’s adorable dog Rascal, and travel stories and upcoming plans.
The trips to and from Phoenix are key to reducing chemo anxiety and making treatments bearable. Dianne and Beth have propped me up when the spirit sags, gotten up at the crack of dawn to accommodate appointments in Phoenix, driven at night, been flexible about changing schedules, and zenlike about less-than-pleasant traffic conditions. Yet, through it all, they are positive, supportive and happy. It truly makes a huge difference in my life and treatments.
Beth and Dianne are role models for me and I hope for all of us. They have mentioned, “People have helped us when we needed it, and now it is our turn to give back.” I see their kindness as a commitment to walking the walk for peace, healing and unity. I am so grateful to Dianne and Beth and hope they inspire us all to walk a similar walk. I am proud to know Dianne and Beth, who stand out to me as the best of Tucsonans.
And I want to mention, the five people who were involved in making the stars align so beautifully, are now planning a get-together, either in-person or via Zoom.
Nancy Estes is a retired foreign service officer specializing in development and humanitarian assistance working for USAID. She lives in Tucson.