Local Opinion: Here's the speech I wish Donald Trump would give

Tribalism has severely affected our nation. The year 2020 is on track to be the worst in our history, for many reasons. Misinformation, distractions, blaming, chaos and tweets have only served to further foment dissension, anxiety and anger.
Threats to use “vicious dogs and ominous weapons” against protesters in late May and early June and for governors to “dominate,” or “look like a bunch of jerks” serves only to heighten tensions.
To make a positive difference, there is something that Donald Trump could address the American people from the heart regarding the enormous issues with which we are dealing.
This is what he could say:
I come before you now in an effort at unity. We are seriously divided. I was taught, in business, to always win, to attack. Never admit anything. Never apologize. That was wrong. It has made all matters worse. It is time to stop. Now.
The COVID-19 outbreak started in January 2020. The threat of it was minimized. Blaming followed, directed at China, the WHO, the previous administration and others. It does not matter who was to blame. The coronavirus is here and it is real. We have over 1.8 million confirmed cases and 100,000 deaths in this country. Many people die alone. Medical experts have recommended certain actions to help, such as social distancing, wearing masks and hand-washing. It has been recommended that people stay home, to minimize the virus’s spread. Businesses have closed. People are unemployed in large numbers. Many will go hungry. Many cannot afford health services. It is a terrible cost to our collective health and economy.
Because of guidelines laid down, some people have rebelled. Wearing masks has even become an issue. There have been armed, unmasked protests with people closely gathering, endangering others’ health. Everyone wants normalcy to return and for everything to reopen, but some retaliations can be harmful.
The Constitution does not allow for unlimited types of protests. The First Amendment language refers to a right to peacefully assemble. The COVID-19 protests were not that. I should not have encouraged them.
Americans are independent by nature, but we must as a nation collectively reduce COVID-19 effects by following health guidelines.
The other major issue we have in this storm of tragedies is the widespread protests and rioting resulting from the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota. Similar events are too frequent.
Over 95% of police officers responsibly protect our communities. There are lawbreakers who do harm. Problems arise when some police resort to abuse and people are hurt or die. People of color are most often victims of this. Officers responsible for such acts should be dealt with accordingly, including prosecution when appropriate.
Because of Floyd’s tragic death, protests broke out there in late May . They escalated to rioting, burning and looting. That is damaging in many ways, hurting people, businesses, law enforcement and potentially helps spread COVID-19 due to close physical contact.
This has quickly spread all over the country, like another fast-moving pandemic. Understandably, people are frustrated and lashing out. We must let cooler heads prevail. Let our justice system deal with the difficult legal and criminal issues involved. We must hold those in power accountable, including myself.
There are imposing challenges ahead. The coronavirus, rioting against police and more unpredictable tragedies will arise; hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fire and the unknown. We cannot avoid those, but we can avoid man-made ones.
Let us now laser focus our energies to solve our issues. I promise to focus on those rather than extraneous ones. Hold me to that promise.
Postscript: This speech may not happen, but we can, individually, do our part. We are in a perfect storm of tragedies, which will only become worse if we continue on our present path. It has never been more crucial for us to strive together as a nation.
