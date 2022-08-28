 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration for all

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sept. 15 marks a day of vast importance in Tucson — it’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and that evening Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin.

It’s a day that I consider our community’s future as a cultural hub that continues to attract visitors from around the world. Since I began as president and CEO of Visit Tucson last December, I have lived by the mantra that we should embrace who we are — in our mission and messaging as a destination marketing organization.

Tucson is at a cultural crossroad where creativity and passion have taken root. Just 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, there is spillover from both sides — and it’s omnipresent in the food, the art, the music, the events and the strong sense of community found here. There’s a constant ebb and flow of people and ideas that’s so embedded in the city’s identity that long-time residents barely even notice it’s there.

From Sept. 15-Oct. 15, we hope to shed light on Tucson’s Hispanic roots for all to see. For the first time ever, Visit Tucson has created a campaign called ¡Viva Tucson!, to connect the individual events that commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month — which celebrates not only Mexico’s independence, but that of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile, and Belize.

During ¡Viva Tucson!, experience everything from a Mexican Independence Day Concert performed by Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Mariachi Aztlán from Pueblo High School, and Compañía de Danza Folkórica Arizona to the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, featuring matchups of Mexican Pacific League teams and the University of Arizona. Appreciate the ingenuity of cross-border collaborations during the Release Party of “Las Hermanas” beer at Borderlands Brewing Company and celebrate the living traditional arts of Southern Arizona’s and Northern Mexico’s communities during Tucson Meet Yourself.

I’d encourage locals and visitors alike to experience one or multiple ¡Viva Tucson! events firsthand. No matter your heritage or ancestry, I guarantee you’ll learn something about others, and perhaps in turn yourself. After all, ¡Viva Tucson! is a celebration of not just Hispanic heritage, but the vibrancy of humanity and Tucson’s strong sense of community.

And when Oct. 15 passes and ¡Viva Tucson! concludes, I’d encourage you to continue to commemorate Tucson’s Hispanic heritage. Explore our UNESCO City of Gastronomy by taste testing a few independent taco shops. Experience the pageantry of Hispanic heritage by attending the All Souls Procession. Learn about a prominent Latin artist while visiting the Tucson Museum of Art.

While ¡Viva Tucson! shines a month-long spotlight on Hispanic heritage, I’m exceptionally proud that Tucson’s vibrant culture is on full display every day.

Felipe Garcia

Garcia

 Visit Tucson

Felipe Garcia is president and CEO of Visit Tucson.

