Local Opinion: Historical lessons from two Bush presidents

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In reference to columnist George Will’s eloquent praise of Ukrainian President Zelensky, and his implicit praise of the EU and Biden administration’s remarkably coordinated aid to Ukraine (on Thanksgiving and Dec. 12, respectively), I would like to offer interpretations of three historical lessons, by comparing George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

The first is that we need allies. H.W. Bush and James Baker’s assemblage of a global Gulf War coalition was masterful. This coalition never overstepped its mandate, which generated trust and stability that lasted for a decade.

G.W. Bush and his neoconservative mentors abused this legacy. To be sure, G.W.’s naïve faith in the power of democracy was, in a qualified sense, admirable. But the arrogant, unthinking, unilateral use of force was disastrous. As Walter Cronkite presciently remarked in 2003, the invasion of Iraq was the worst foreign policy decision in our history.

To his great credit, George Will was a virtually lone conservative critic of the neocons during the G.W. Bush debacle. And the Biden administration deserves massive praise for the resurrection of NATO and our alliance with Europe, after being trashed by Trump.

The second lesson is that we need willing “rescuees.” The importance of a willing rescuee is starkly illustrated by the comparison of the chaotic collapse of the Ghani Afghan government in August 2021 and the astonishing survival of Kiev in February 2022. Biden made the wrenching but correct choice by withdrawing from Afghanistan, and there is a melding of minds among Democrats, Will, and non-Freedom Caucus conservatives that our support of Ukraine is morally just and in our own interests.

The third lesson is that we must account for costs. H.W. Bush had to deal with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Gulf War, the realization that ozone depletion and climate change were major threats, and high interest rates that stifled the economy in the wake of the real estate collapse at the end of the Reagan years. He famously changed his mind and raised taxes (and he proposed a tax on carbon). As a result, he lost an election, but he set the conditions for a decade of prosperity. He is one of our best presidents.

The neocons envisioned invading Afghanistan and Iraq on the cheap. According to a report from the Costs of War project at Brown University, the 20 years of post-9/11 wars have cost the U.S. an estimated $8 trillion. We borrowed the money. This was one cause of the G.W. Bush Great Recession. In terms of consequences, G.W. is possibly our worst president.

At this point I want to sharply disagree with George Will: $100 billion is not a rounding error, and this is undoubtedly a massive underestimate of what we will need to invest in Ukraine. As Will notes, Henry Kissinger has come around to the view that “given Russia’s criminal savagery since February, ‘one way or the other, formally or not, Ukraine has to be treated in the aftermath of this as a member of NATO.’” This strikes me as a plausible outcome, and with very high probability this will be enormously expensive. We should not sleepwalk into this.

Whether it is our carbon budget or financial ledger, we cannot continue to borrow against our children’s future (or Social Security, if you hate children). We are currently experiencing dangerously high inflation and interest rates are rising. It is essential that we pay as we go.

There is an obvious policy choice: discontinue the 2017 Trump tax cuts for wealthy individuals.

A major obstacle is our Sen. Sinema, who has developed a taste for power and wealth. I recommend Sen. Sinema unzip her lips, and like H.W. Bush, change her mind.