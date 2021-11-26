Local Opinion: Holiday gratitude for the strong Tucson women who helped me

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I recently had a hip replacement. I knew that I would need help after the surgery. My older husband has his own medical problems and he depends on me for many things. I called a nursing service and requested daily at-home caregiving help until I could be literally “back on my feet.”
This type of help is expensive and not covered by insurance. We are not rich people, but we have savings and a decent retirement income. “Think of this as a cruise,” I told myself. “Room service, housekeeping, coffee in bed, morning newspaper, all the meals prepared, laundry and small chores done. While I was healing I could read, watch TV, visit with friends.”
But the women who helped me were much more than the staff of a luxury cruise line. They were three strong, intelligent, and caring people with complicated histories and demanding lives.
There was the middle-aged African American woman, calm, understanding and patient. She was dedicated to her job and professional. She had been employed full time in the health care system, but after losing five family members to COVID she could no longer work in that environment. She was also raising a disabled grandchild and studying for a degree.
There was the pretty and petite Asian woman; single mother, full of energy, eager to stay busy and find ways she could help me. She gave me suggestions as I started to use the walker and move about the house.
And there was the Mexican American woman, who was raised on a farm where the family meals depended on the garden, milk and eggs. They rarely ate the chickens and never the cows. When she saw the ripened bananas on my counter, she got busy making me muffins and she knew how to open up an acorn squash and bake it with brown sugar and butter. She did all this while taking care of me.
This year Thanksgiving and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah are only four days apart. It’s like having a double whammy of opportunities for gratitude.
Regardless how we might feel about the historical roots of these holidays, we have transformed them into times for celebrations of family, friends, freedom and the good fortune of the bounty of life in America.
During Hanukkah, we light candles to brighten up the world for now and future generations. During Thanksgiving, we think about the bounty of our harvest and hope that our Earth will continue to nourish us. Regardless of our political or tribal differences, we all agree on these ideas.
For me, I don’t have to pretend I am out at sea. Instead I am blessed by my wonderful life among the people in Tucson.
Susan Rubin is a retired social worker and Tucson resident.