 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: Holiday gratitude for the strong Tucson women who helped me

Local Opinion: Holiday gratitude for the strong Tucson women who helped me

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently had a hip replacement. I knew that I would need help after the surgery. My older husband has his own medical problems and he depends on me for many things. I called a nursing service and requested daily at-home caregiving help until I could be literally “back on my feet.”

This type of help is expensive and not covered by insurance. We are not rich people, but we have savings and a decent retirement income. “Think of this as a cruise,” I told myself. “Room service, housekeeping, coffee in bed, morning newspaper, all the meals prepared, laundry and small chores done. While I was healing I could read, watch TV, visit with friends.”

But the women who helped me were much more than the staff of a luxury cruise line. They were three strong, intelligent, and caring people with complicated histories and demanding lives.

There was the middle-aged African American woman, calm, understanding and patient. She was dedicated to her job and professional. She had been employed full time in the health care system, but after losing five family members to COVID she could no longer work in that environment. She was also raising a disabled grandchild and studying for a degree.

There was the pretty and petite Asian woman; single mother, full of energy, eager to stay busy and find ways she could help me. She gave me suggestions as I started to use the walker and move about the house.

And there was the Mexican American woman, who was raised on a farm where the family meals depended on the garden, milk and eggs. They rarely ate the chickens and never the cows. When she saw the ripened bananas on my counter, she got busy making me muffins and she knew how to open up an acorn squash and bake it with brown sugar and butter. She did all this while taking care of me.

This year Thanksgiving and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah are only four days apart. It’s like having a double whammy of opportunities for gratitude.

Regardless how we might feel about the historical roots of these holidays, we have transformed them into times for celebrations of family, friends, freedom and the good fortune of the bounty of life in America.

During Hanukkah, we light candles to brighten up the world for now and future generations. During Thanksgiving, we think about the bounty of our harvest and hope that our Earth will continue to nourish us. Regardless of our political or tribal differences, we all agree on these ideas.

For me, I don’t have to pretend I am out at sea. Instead I am blessed by my wonderful life among the people in Tucson.

Susan Rubin

Susan Rubin is a retired social worker and Tucson resident.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: The trauma of leaving a homeland
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: The trauma of leaving a homeland

  • Updated

OPINION: "The Afghan refugees arriving in Tucson will have traveled almost 8,000 miles to get here. First wave, second wave, and now this wave. A man who crossed the Spin Gar Mountains with his sons on donkeys, the man pulling a cart of used clothes in Islamabad, the families caught in the crush to board a plane out of their homeland. Strip away the differences, and it is all the same trauma, the same displacement," writes Tucsonan Adele Barker. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Thankful for checks and balances

OPINION: "In this season of Thanksgiving, let’s all be grateful for what we’ve inherited and often take for granted, a system made up of three branches of government with built-in checks and balances, and redouble our efforts to be worthy and engaged stewards of democracy," writes Tucsonan Colleen Coyle Mathis. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News