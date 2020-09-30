Local Opinion: Honoring a legacy of literacy and learning

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On Oct. 9, Tucson has the opportunity to recognize and thank someone who has made a significant difference in the lives of tens of thousands of Southern Arizonans. On that day, Literacy Connects will honor Betty Stauffer, who will retire from her role as executive director of Literacy Connects in January.
Betty’s dedication to making Tucson a better place to live and learn began in October 2002 when she became executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Tucson, which provided basic literacy and English as a Second Language programs to adults.
In 2007, multiple literacy organizations met, and five decided to merge, realizing that as one they could more effectively address the critical issue of literacy in Southern Arizona. Merging so many organizations is exceedingly difficult, and everyone knew leadership would be the crucial ingredient. The group, wisely, chose Betty to be the executive director of the new Literacy Connects.
Under her leadership, Literacy Connects has become the pre-eminent organization focused on literacy and creative expression in Southern Arizona and has become one of the most respected non-profits in Arizona. Literacy Connects is also known as a leading voice for social justice.
We still offer five programs, focused from cradle to career, and all have grown since the merger. In 2019, our 25 employees and more than 1,500 volunteers were able to help more than 55,000 learners and put nearly 100,000 free books into their hands.
Literacy Connects works with all students who seek our services free of charge.
Under Betty’s direction, in 2014, Literacy Connects realized one of its dreams and found a permanent home. With help from fantastic local supporters, our organization was able to buy a former church and school in the Amphi neighborhood. It is now a hub of activity and is becoming an important center of the neighborhood.
Of course, in 2020, everything Literacy Connects was doing was turned upside down as a result of COVID-19. But Betty and her highly capable staff have transformed each of our programs, and we are once again delivering to learners throughout the area. Every day we are discovering new and different ways to deliver our programs. Even after the pandemic has subsided, we will continue to use many of the things we have learned during these challenging times.
Betty is leaving to the community an incredibly strong and vibrant organization.
We invite you to help us honor this leader who has brought so much to so many in our area. The celebration is part of our annual fundraiser, Get Connected, which this year is a drive-in event at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. You can attend in person, with all appropriate COVID-19 preventative measures in place, or watch the live stream from home. Go to the LiteracyConnects.org home page to sign up.
Tim Henry is the chairperson for the board of directors of Literacy Connects.
