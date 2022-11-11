Local Opinion: Honoring our nation’s veterans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Each year, our nation rightly sets aside a day to remember and recognize the service, sacrifice and selflessness of our veterans.

Veterans Day is about honoring the men and women who have both defended us during periods of war and times of peace. Throughout the history of our nation, veterans have protected our way of life, and the freedoms we all enjoy: to speak without fear, to vote as we see fit and to gather peacefully.

All of us owe them a debt of gratitude for the burdens they have borne in the service to our country.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is entrusted and committed to providing our veterans with world-class health care and services. Each day, our employees work tirelessly to provide compassionate health care to all veterans who enter through our doors. Approximately 30% of our staff are veterans themselves, and they are still committed to the service of our nation by caring for their fellow veteran. Our health care system has been a staple in southern Arizona since we first opened our door as Veterans Hospital #51 on Oct. 28, 1928. Next year will mark 95 years of serving veterans at our location, and since that time we have grown to serve more than 61,000 veterans across Southern Arizona.

We provide health care and services that are uniquely tailored to meet the needs of veterans. We are an innovator in health care advancements for the veterans we serve and our nation. In many instances, VA Health Care outperforms the private sector in both patient satisfaction, safety and quality of care. Yet, we will never rest on our successes that we have worked so hard to attain because we are committed to continual improvements in both the quality of care and the safety of our veterans. We are among the most transparent health care systems in the nation, as we provide access to our health care system data for all to review. We do this because it is our job to ensure that we do what is in the best interest of our veterans and nation.

In August 2022, the President signed the most comprehensive expansion of veteran benefits and services in VA’s history. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Any veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by calling 1-800-MYVA411 (1-800-698-2144).

Veteran suicide remains a top clinical priority for the VA, and we continue to work tirelessly towards our goal: to end veteran suicide. In September, the VA released its National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which shows that veteran suicides decreased in 2020 and fewer veterans have died by suicide than in any year since 2006. While this reduction in veteran suicide is welcome news, we still have a lot of work to do in the prevention of veteran suicide. We continually partner with the community in veteran suicide prevention because we all have a role to play in the reduction of veteran suicide. If you are a veteran in crisis or know a veteran in crisis, please call 988 and then Press 1. The Veterans Crisis Line provides confidential crisis support 24/7 with caring, qualified responders who will listen and help.

Finally, on behalf of the more than 3,000 employees of the SAVAHCS, it is our privilege to honor and serve all veterans. There is no other profession that is more rewarding than serving our nation’s heroes. To all our veterans, thank you for your service, and we have your back!