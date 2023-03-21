The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

We are neighbors to the proposed Quail Canyon (QC) development described by Katlin McGrath in her March 12 op-ed about the need for creativity to help the housing crisis. We agree with her premise that new housing developments in Southern Arizona make good sense on infill sites where road and utility infrastructure exist.

Besides being creative on infill development sites, creativity is also needed to ensure existing geography (including preservation of natural wash and riparian areas) plus adjacent road conditions are favorable to accommodate additional population. These two considerations present challenges for potential infill spaces, including the proposed QC development, for reasons described below.

Geography: Pima Canyon Wash flows through the Quail Canyon property.

It is normal for neighbors to be concerned about flooding and erosion on their property in the Pima Canyon Wash since the QC development will make changes to the wash. The QC Specific Plan includes fill and/or bank protection in the areas where the new homes and apartments will meet the floodplain. The QC plan predicts an increase in water elevation and velocity (the elevation can increase by 1/10 of a foot, and the velocity can increase by 10%).

How much additional erosion and soil loss will occur on neighboring private properties due to this increase? Why should current property owners take a loss to their property due to new construction? Questions like this are what bring emotion and negativity to hearings. Property owners adjacent to developments are rightfully concerned about resultant changes to their property and local environment. Oftentimes, they feel unheard by the county and developers.

Private properties directly adjacent to apartment buildings will also receive runoff rainwater from the development. The QC plan is supposed to have first flush water retention on site (first half-inch of rainfall). After that, rain will exit onto adjacent property carrying along any contaminants from the apartment area not retained in the first flush. What if this presents a problem for current property owners down the road? What recourse will they have?

Adjacent road conditions: Rudasill Road is the entrance/exit for traffic on the north end of the QC development.

During monsoon rains, the Pima Wash floods across Rudasill Road within a half-mile east of the proposed apartments and becomes impassible. Pima County must address this, allowing Rudasill to stay open to vehicles during and after rainstorms.

Also, within a half-mile mile east of the apartments, just after the point where Pima Wash floods across the road, Rudasill is boundaried by steep hills on both sides at a pinch point between Oracle Road and Williams Dr. where there are basically no shoulders or sidewalks for traffic, pedestrians or bicyclists. This contradicts the Pima County Roadway Design Manual (2014), where the preferred width for two-lane rural road shoulders is 10 feet. In our opinion, Pima County has not improved the road infrastructure needed to accommodate the QC development.

The new neighbors in the apartment complex will find walking or riding a bicycle headed east on Rudasill Road hazardous and basically impossible due to the lack of shoulders and sidewalks. Also, we wonder how Rudasill can be designated as a bike route where shoulders don’t exist.

To be constructive and creative, Pima County should fix the lack of shoulders and prevent flooding on adjacent roads before approving new developments. Our tax money should be used to correct these deficiencies before putting more people onto unsafe roads.

On housing shortages: One more enormous problem fueling housing shortages is the rise in home purchases by investors. In 2021, 31% of single-family homes in Arizona were purchased by corporations. Another creative solution to housing shortages would be to impose regulations allowing families to buy homes instead of being beaten out by corporate cash investors who are not even using the properties as their primary residence.