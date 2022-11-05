Local Opinion: How I’ll fight for you in Congress

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

After a long campaign, I know many of you will be happy when Nov. 8 finally arrives. As a candidate, I’m grateful to each of you for engaging in our democratic process, whether by informing me of issues you care about or — most importantly — by casting your vote. If given the opportunity, I’m ready to fight for you in Congress.

When my husband and I got jobs here in Arizona, we felt we had hit a home run. But nearly 20 years later, the American Dream is increasingly out of reach, and our future, like our environment, is at risk. Extremist Republicans like Blake Masters, Kari Lake and Juan Ciscomani want to take us backwards, but to renew the American Dream we need to move forwards. This will be my priority in Congress.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade has put reproductive freedom and access to health care at risk — especially here in Arizona. Women all over this district have told me how disrespected and vulnerable they feel to have had their health care decisions placed in the hands of politicians. I vow to fight in Congress to return those decisions to women and the health care providers they choose to confide in.

Reproductive freedom is also vital to our economic growth. We need innovative people to put their knowledge and skills to work in Arizona and businesses to headquarter here. Our economy will suffer if we continue to scare away workers and businesses with out-of-touch and out-of-date laws.

When I knock on voters’ doors, they tell me about their concerns for our water future. My career has focused on environmental law, and as a member of the state Legislature I worked across the aisle on water issues. I want to go to Congress to ensure every Colorado River state — especially California — does its fair share to preserve our water. I also want to push for more funding to invest in cost-effective water solutions that can be put in place quickly.

I also know that higher energy costs have been hurting families, which is why I will support domestic energy production. As the sunniest state in the country, Arizona should be a leader in clean, affordable solar energy. If elected, I’ll fight to make this the reality.

Getting to know families in this district has been a highlight of my campaign. My family is also my continuing source of strengthen and inspiration.

I first ran for office because I was frustrated with the under-funding of my daughter’s public school, and I will continue to be a strong supporter of public education at every level. As a mom, I will support public safety, our first responders, and common-sense gun violence prevention measures, as well as investments to stop drug trafficking across the border and make our asylum process more efficient.

Through my father, I have seen the price of prescriptions skyrocket. Thanks to Democrats in Congress, these costs will finally be capped for people on Medicare. If elected, I’ll build on this work and fight to protect the benefits seniors have earned through their hard work. If Republicans take control of the House, they will undo the progress we have made on prescription drug prices and use Social Security and Medicare as political footballs.

I am the only candidate in this race who has worked across the aisle to build consensus and pass bills. As a mom, an educator, and a former state senator, I believe I have what it takes to fight for Southern Arizona in Congress.

I hope to add my name to the list of strong women who have represented our community in Washington, from Gabrielle Giffords to Ann Kirkpatrick. Regardless of the outcome of my race, I’m proud of the campaign I’ve run and grateful for the opportunity to participate in our democracy.