 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: How I’ll fight for you in Congress

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

After a long campaign, I know many of you will be happy when Nov. 8 finally arrives. As a candidate, I’m grateful to each of you for engaging in our democratic process, whether by informing me of issues you care about or — most importantly — by casting your vote. If given the opportunity, I’m ready to fight for you in Congress.

When my husband and I got jobs here in Arizona, we felt we had hit a home run. But nearly 20 years later, the American Dream is increasingly out of reach, and our future, like our environment, is at risk. Extremist Republicans like Blake Masters, Kari Lake and Juan Ciscomani want to take us backwards, but to renew the American Dream we need to move forwards. This will be my priority in Congress.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade has put reproductive freedom and access to health care at risk — especially here in Arizona. Women all over this district have told me how disrespected and vulnerable they feel to have had their health care decisions placed in the hands of politicians. I vow to fight in Congress to return those decisions to women and the health care providers they choose to confide in.

People are also reading…

Reproductive freedom is also vital to our economic growth. We need innovative people to put their knowledge and skills to work in Arizona and businesses to headquarter here. Our economy will suffer if we continue to scare away workers and businesses with out-of-touch and out-of-date laws.

When I knock on voters’ doors, they tell me about their concerns for our water future. My career has focused on environmental law, and as a member of the state Legislature I worked across the aisle on water issues. I want to go to Congress to ensure every Colorado River state — especially California — does its fair share to preserve our water. I also want to push for more funding to invest in cost-effective water solutions that can be put in place quickly.

I also know that higher energy costs have been hurting families, which is why I will support domestic energy production. As the sunniest state in the country, Arizona should be a leader in clean, affordable solar energy. If elected, I’ll fight to make this the reality.

Getting to know families in this district has been a highlight of my campaign. My family is also my continuing source of strengthen and inspiration.

I first ran for office because I was frustrated with the under-funding of my daughter’s public school, and I will continue to be a strong supporter of public education at every level. As a mom, I will support public safety, our first responders, and common-sense gun violence prevention measures, as well as investments to stop drug trafficking across the border and make our asylum process more efficient.

Through my father, I have seen the price of prescriptions skyrocket. Thanks to Democrats in Congress, these costs will finally be capped for people on Medicare. If elected, I’ll build on this work and fight to protect the benefits seniors have earned through their hard work. If Republicans take control of the House, they will undo the progress we have made on prescription drug prices and use Social Security and Medicare as political footballs.

I am the only candidate in this race who has worked across the aisle to build consensus and pass bills. As a mom, an educator, and a former state senator, I believe I have what it takes to fight for Southern Arizona in Congress.

I hope to add my name to the list of strong women who have represented our community in Washington, from Gabrielle Giffords to Ann Kirkpatrick. Regardless of the outcome of my race, I’m proud of the campaign I’ve run and grateful for the opportunity to participate in our democracy.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Kirsten Engel

Engel

Kirsten Engel is a former state senator, an environmental attorney, and the Democratic candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

OPINION: "What I find so ironic is that, contrary to the wild lies being hurled at her, Engel is the only candidate in the race who has actually funded the police," writes Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. 

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

OPINION: "At the top of the heap, Trump-loving Kari Lake vomits the same force-fed horse pucky her employer handed her for 22 years. Now she waltzes into the political arena with precisely zero political experience, slick-tongued with high-horse arrogance, divisive talking points and one alarming new angle, to eliminate democracy," writes Tucsonan Pepper Provenzano. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizonans must put country before party

OPINION: "Party doesn't matter, preserving democracy, respect and decency does. Now more than ever, we need to put our party labels aside to do what’s right for Arizona and join the thousands of others in our parties to vote for Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State in November," write Tommy McKone and Alec Esteban Thomson.

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching

Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching

OPINION: "My wife and I moved into the Catalina Foothills 30 years ago, specifically to be in this school district. Today we would not have that reason," writes Bill Gideon, a parent of two CFSD children and a volunteer for the Back To Basics campaign.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News