The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Funny thing about government, no one wants government directly in their lives until something goes wrong and people are harmed or even die. Then people expect government to come to the rescue, but then blame government for not preventing the harm or for not acting fast enough.

People get the quantity and quality of government that they are willing to elect and pay for (and the regulations that follow therefrom).

Regulation of corporate excesses and harms to the public is one of the responsibilities of responsible government. Regulations that assist people when disasters strike is another responsibility of responsible government. Government regulations that do more harm than good should be identified and eliminated or modified by responsible government.

Let’s just be honest about the role we all expect government to play in our lives. We all expect swift, efficient, and properly resourced federal and state government responses when both man-made and natural disasters strike.

Let’s also just be honest about whether corporations cut corners and often minimize public health and safety concerns in order to maximize their profits.

One political party today campaigns hard against government agencies (and their regulations) as the “socialistic” administrative state that has to be dismantled in the interest of protecting freedom from government control. “Deregulation” is a campaign slogan that gets some people elected.

The hypocrisy comes when those who support “deregulation” for its own sake criticize government for being weak and ineffective, or even corrupt. If Americans want effective regulations that provide for public safety and health (and such regulations are often not-so-affectionately called “socialism”), then to be fair, Americans expect enough “socialism” to keep them safe from harm.

The people in the deeply red state of East Palestine, Ohio probably had no idea that their votes for Trump were votes to deregulate “socialism” in the form of train-braking system rules put in place by the Obama Administration.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board recently said that the train derailment in East Palestine that contaminated the community with a toxic chemical spill was 100% preventable.

Does anyone really believe that government agencies that came into being on the backs of public health and safety disasters should just go away and leave it to the corporations and volunteer groups to protect the public?

The government health and safety agencies charged with addressing the East Palestine disaster and its aftermath so far are the NTSB, DOT, CDC, EPA, FEMA, and DHHS. Which of these agencies’ functions (as they operate through their regulations) would you eliminate, reduce, or defund?

Why not just be honest and admit that these agencies and their regulatory functions are essential in a healthy democracy and should not be demonized as evidence of “socialism”?