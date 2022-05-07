Local Opinion: How our history could be written 2 years from now

The following is a hopeful view of U.S. politics from the perspective of 2024:

As I look back on the historical political transformation that began two years ago, in 2022, it seems worthwhile to do a brief accounting of how we got here.

The first major shift from political contention to consensus became obvious in spring 2022, surrounding two issues — one foreign, one domestic. First was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, assessed as an atrocious international development by most everyone — conservatives, liberals and independents.

There were exceptions to the near consensus of opinion: some on the right sided with Russia and a few on the left claimed the war could be blamed on U.S. policy. But these were clearly minority opinions, with near unanimity of opinion regarding evil Vladimir Putin and hero Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recognizing a rare opportunity, both Democrats and Republicans began asking, “If we can agree that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is fallacious, even immoral, can we agree on other important issues?”

While the question was greeted with skepticism by some pundits, heretofore highly partisan political leaders rather uncharacteristically began asserting actual leadership, starting by agreeing to talk about agreeing.

The first topic about which accord was reached was immigration, solutions to which had been elusive for decades. Different this time, however, the two sides chose to start talks with what they agreed on, rather than the reverse — an approach that seems logical in hindsight, but represented an almost revolutionary sequence for dialogue back in 2022.

Leaders from all ideological sides agreed America had been built by immigrants and that we continue to need striving immigrants to fuel our economy. They also agreed that most immigrants deserved a better home than the one they were fleeing, but that it would be irresponsible to admit people of poor character. The result was the enactment and enforcement of unambiguous guidelines, orderly processes, and legal protocols leading to citizenship.

Again some minority views were expressed, even shouted. A few governors still maintained “we said no and we meant it” and, alternatively, some activists advocated abolishing all immigration restrictions. But folks on the edges of the political continuum now seemed less inclined to raise huge objections to emerging, popular, consensus policy positions.

As summer 2022 turned to fall, agreement on even more issues by those on the left and right surfaced. Partisan contention, which had been the norm, quickly went out of fashion. November ’22 mid-term election competitors were booed off the stage if they publicly advocated sectarian solutions to common problems. Both Republican and Democratic politicians began endorsing a once unpopular label: “moderate.”

Two candidates expected to run for president in 2024 — the incumbent Democratic president and his predecessor, the past Republican president — both declined to enter the race, citing their respective ages as excuses, although it was clear that both had become convinced the nation craved new faces, unaffiliated with old-style, discordant politics.

Since some important partisan differences do persist, Democrats and Republicans will still convene separate conventions this summer, but with a radical new wrinkle: One-third of the delegates to each convention will now be chosen by the other party.

Given the many current nominees for president, two fresh-faced, temperate candidates will surely emerge, as extremist voices in each party have diminished. Candidates for the highest office have pledged to work with a new Congress — likely to be dominated by moderates — to forge common national policy, producing what has become popularly termed, Unity Governance, or UGov.

Following these dramatic developments over the past 24 months, the U.S. economy has been experiencing unprecedented growth, policy barriers between former “blue” and “red” states have softened, and America is again being hailed throughout the world as a beacon of hope, health, prosperity, peace, and now: harmony. Polls suggest the citizenry is hopeful that this new era of accord will endure indefinitely.

(The preparation of the above summary historic summary has been sponsored by the (new) United Democratic & Republican National Committee, in cooperation with JustDreaming.com.)

Max McConkey is an artist and writer who lives in Tucson. He can be reached at max@maxaz.us.

