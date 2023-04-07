The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A visitor drives up a dirt road to find a parking area packed with cars along both sides of the road and families trying to navigate their way down the busy “street.” Once they exit their vehicle, they make it to the trailhead where towering saguaros, mesquite trees, and flowers surround them. They have arrived at Tanque Verde Falls, but while beautiful, can’t grasp why it has that name, or how they are going to get to the falls.

Accessibility issues, degraded infrastructure, out-of-date information, and sun-bleached/missing signs are commonplace, but hopefully not for much longer.

The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) was enacted into law on August 4, 2020. To date, the Coronado National Forest has received approximately $9,780,000 to implement much-needed recreation and transportation system infrastructure improvements that will enhance public safety and the recreational experience for Forest visitors.

Since enacted, the Coronado National Forest has used these funds to implement projects such as vault toilet facility replacements, repaving/improving the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area roads, and helping employ partnership groups like Wild Arizona to perform trail maintenance on over 50 miles of trails. Additionally, designs and contract preparation are underway to perform Forest-wide water and wastewater system improvements, renovate the Marshal Gulch Picnic Area and trailhead, perform several restroom replacements, replace multiple roadway bridges, improve trailhead and roadway infrastructure/access, and fund partnership agreements to improve trail networks. Looking to the future, we are anticipating more funding to replace more bridges and dilapidated toilet facilities, continue Forest-wide road reconstruction and trailhead access improvements, and perform large recreation enhancement projects such as improvements at Tanque Verde Falls Trailhead.

This money has allowed us to focus on hiring local contractors that better serve all the residents, visitors, and employees across southeast Arizona. We are making areas safer for our employees to service, increasing accessibility for all people, and positioning ourselves to be a destination.