Local Opinion: Humpty-Dumpty, Republicans and non-binary pronouns

Always up for a fight, our feisty state Republicans have started off the new year by plunging into the pronoun wars. Senate Bill 1001 would make it a crime for a teacher to use a student’s preferred pronouns when they differ from their assigned biological sex, without parental consent.

Pronouns, usually a mild-mannered, low-profile part of speech, have been much in the news of late.

The trouble started with transgender people and others of a non-binary persuasion (that is, they would prefer not to be pinned down to a traditional “he” or “she”) asking to be referred to by their own choice of pronouns, usually by the traditionally plural “they/them.”

Part of the problem with personalized pronouns is comprehension. For instance, reading along in an article in the “New Yorker” magazine about the single person subject of the article, I am told that “they ended up enrolling in graduate school...” This would until a short time ago have seemed a grammatical error of the sort you would never find in the scrupulously proofread “New Yorker.” So I have to read it again. The confusion is momentary: Oh, right, we’re in the era of personal choice in the matter of pronouns. And the “New Yorker” has decided to go along with that.

Another article uses “their” rather than “his” to express the (old-style) male subject’s inner multitudinousness. “A lawyer in their early thirties, they spoke in long, hyperactive sentences.” But then, when the subject themselves (?) is quoted, “they” revert to the singular: “I started meeting more queer and trans people” and “I started encountering the idea . . .” Why not “we”?

In such instances it seems like respect for plurality of inner inclinations is being given precedence over clarity.

And how do you signify that you are talking about more than one non-binary person? “Theys” were walking downtown?

There is an argument to be made that language is a social institution that pre-exists and exists outside of us. It’s a medium of exchange, like money or manners, both of which lose meaning and usefulness if personalized.

Hence the humor in Lewis Carroll’s Humpty-Dumpty declaring “When I use a word it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” Alice points out to him that it doesn’t work that way.

But while the Republican legislators seem to be objecting to Humpty-Dumptyism, siding with sensible Alice vs. the self-indulgent Humpty, the proposed law clearly doesn’t have anything to do with comprehension. Their purpose is to fight the phenomenon of transgenderism, as we once fought homosexuality, arguing that it could and should be treated as a curable disease and trained out of the wayward.

Making the use of personal preference pronouns subject to parental approval, as the proposed GOP law does, gives parents a shot at the procrustean cure — two genders fit all.

Language changes all the time and one of the best reasons for a change is to allude to a newly recognized phenomenon. The new usage of non-binary pronouns, however confusing at present, is not the PC indulgence of personal whim, but the acknowledging and naming of a new (to many of us) reality, someone who is neither “he” or “she” but something else again.

Language has always been a struggle between the older settled reality and emergent new ones and we know what side the Arizona GOP is on in this battle.