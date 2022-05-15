 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Hypocrisy is the name of the game

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

No one should ever think that abortion is an easy thing to do or a simple alternative to birth control.

There is new life growing in the uterus, and there are many unfortunate reasons why that life is then terminated through abortion. Nature might do it herself, which still represents a painful and traumatic experience. To opt for an abortion is a very tough decision, involving not only medical issues, but also ethical and moral concerns, and it should always involve both biological parents.

The recent leak from the Supreme Court, the systematic efforts by the conservatives in this country to overturn Roe v. Wade ever since that decision had come down in 1973, the constant battle by the various churches against this abortion ruling, and the strategic operation by the Republican Party for the last few decades to embrace the fight against all abortions as a political agenda are all part of the same struggle to hold on to power.

We are suddenly facing a turning back of almost 50 years of U.S. legal precedent, which will have major ripple effects for the entire country and promises to create much social turmoil, incredible women’s suffering, and a dramatic decline of their healthcare.

There are many valid arguments pro and con abortion, and our country should maybe follow the model espoused by Germany since 1992: permitting abortions on demand until the twelfth week of pregnancy, subject to counseling and a three-day waiting period, and permitting late-term abortions when the physical or psychological health of the woman and/or the life of the fetus is seriously in danger. Moreover, pregnancies can be terminated when it was the result of rape (always in the case of pregnancy in women up to the age of 14). Abortion is covered by health insurance in that case, also when the mother’s life is at risk, and when the woman is facing financial challenges. Abortions must be done by certified medical doctors, and this after intensive consultation three days prior by a different professional.

The situation in the U.S. is, simply put, hysterical and frenetic, with the Republicans across the board trying to outdo each other in being more restrictive in their laws, desperately trying to appeal to their arch-conservative base.

I think we all could agree that unborn life needs to be protected as much as possible. But could we then not also agree that the young born life needs even much more protection and assistance? What Republican government supports any of the social, medical, and financial programs helping young mothers/families to raise their infants?

Their hypocrisy is blatantly visible for anyone willing to look. Abortion is an awful procedure, and I do not wish any woman to be forced to go through with it. But rape, incest, medical danger for the mother’s and the child’s life, and economic and social conditions ought to be the critical criteria in this entire debate to reach a political, legal, ethical, and moral compromise.

Why are the Republicans so adamant to ban all abortions, irrespective of the circumstances? I can only guess that they dream of a new male theocracy like in Iran and want to be in power once that has happened. I suppose that many of the leading Republicans want women to deliver their children under any circumstances so that the mothers have to stay home, do not work, do not vote, and become helpless victims in a Christian patriarchal society. This kind of thinking is simply brutal, mean-spirited, anti-feminist, and deceptive to the extreme.

If you want to make sure that women do not have to pursue abortions, make birth control pills, morning-after pills, extensive sex education, and social programs to protect young and other women freely available. Summarily making virtually all abortions illegal truly constitutes a global war against women.

Albrecht Classen

Classen

Albrecht Classen is a scholar of the humanities. He lives in Tucson.

