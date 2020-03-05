Local Opinion: I'm running for TUSD board because public education is essential for a strong community

There is a wedding photo I share with my students on the first day of school. I am the bride, age 23. People would assume that the woman standing next to me is my mother. She is not. By the time I married, my own mother had been dead for two years. The woman is my U.S. history teacher from high school, Nancy Milligan.
I was 15 years old when I met Mrs. Milligan. I was in the “regular” U.S. history class, not advanced placement. She asked why I did not take AP and what was I doing in her class? Thus started our 30+ year friendship. She encouraged me to take the U.S. history exam and helped me study for it on weekends. I passed with a 3. On my 16th birthday, my parents were fighting again. For whatever reason, I ended up driving to Nancy’s house. I cried in her carport.
“Come in. I’ll make you a birthday cake,” she said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1987, at approximately 10 a.m., my mother walked out the back door of my childhood home and took her life with a .22-caliber rifle. Who do you call when something like that happens? I called Mrs. Milligan. It was from her house that I planned my mother’s funeral at the age of 21.
She stood in as “mother of the bride;” took me camping for the first time in my life on Cumberland Island, Georgia; hosted me and my students on field trips to Atlanta; attended the baptisms of my sons; and laughed in the car with me as my father’s funeral procession passed us in traffic since we had not been invited by my stepmother to attend.
Had it not been for her guidance and love, the trajectory of my life could have been very different.
Public Education is essential for a strong community. I have been an educator for 27 years. I have taught in four states, in six schools, for Grades K-12, both district and charter, for over 2,000 students. I am headed into the autumn of my career and it pains me to witness the divisiveness and lack of hope when it comes to children’s lives.
There is a quote by Frederick Buechner, “Vocation is the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.”
I am ready to be that “gladness and singleness of heart.” I am running for the school board.
Cindy Winston is a science teacher with 27 years of experience and the mother of two TUSD graduates.