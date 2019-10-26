The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers.
We are proud that Tucson’s mayor and City Council adopted a resolution declaring our city to be a friendly, welcoming and supportive environment for immigrants. And we join with each of the members of mayor and council in unanimously opposing Proposition 205, because it is wrong for Tucson.
If passed, Proposition 205 (Tucson Families Free and Together) would trigger a landslide of unintended consequences. The phrase “a solution in search of a problem” was never more accurate than with respect to this initiative.
There are two main reasons this proposition is bad for Tucson: diminished public safety, and the loss of Tucson’s fair share of state revenue.
One of the most troubling consequences of passage would be a requirement for federal agencies such as FBI, DEA and others to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the Tucson Police Department that is in direct violation of the law they are sworn to uphold. No federal agency will sign such a MOA, and TPD would lose the assistance of federal partners and resources such as fingerprint and DNA databases that they depend upon to prevent and solve crimes. We would all be less safe — including immigrants in our community, regardless of their status.
Proponents of the proposition seek to limit the ability of TPD to question individuals about their immigration status. As Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus thoroughly explained in a recent memo, the department’s general orders already limit such questioning. Officers do not ask individuals about their status in traffic stops and other casual and voluntary contact with the public, including in sensitive locations such as hospitals, schools and churches. Every demand outlined in Proposition 205 is either already being met by TPD or is in violation of state and federal law. This fact will not change if Tucson voters approve the initiative. Any provision of Tucson Families Free and Together deemed to conflict with federal or state law will simply be struck down.
The financial consequences of passing Proposition 205 would be devastating for Tucson. The city attorney has stated the proposition violates state law, and therefore more than $126 million in state shared revenue (from income and sales taxes generated statewide) would be at risk. These funds would be withheld from Tucson indefinitely and divided up among other Arizona municipalities. We would lose our fair share of state revenue and gain no new benefits. If $126 million doesn’t sound like a big loss, consider that it represents about 26% of the City’s general fund — money that goes to support parks and recreation, animal care, meals for seniors and much more. Additionally, passage of Proposition 205 jeopardizes Tucson’s ability to receive over $11 million in federal grants that fund things like narcotics investigations and bilingual detectives to assist victims of sexual assault.
Tucson cannot afford this.
We believe our country’s immigration policies need to be reformed, but Proposition 205 will have zero impact on national immigration policy, while creating a lasting and negative impact locally. That is why Tucson’s mayor and every member of the City Council oppose this proposition.
We must prioritize safety and ensure continued access to critical federal resources. And we need our portion of state shared revenue for Tucsonans and immigrants alike. As a community, let’s continue our immigrant-friendly practices and vote “NO” on Proposition 205.