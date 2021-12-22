Local Opinion: If Sinema wants bipartisanship, she should get rid of modern filibuster

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema continues to stand by the filibuster, insisting it encourages bipartisanship. But, in reality, it does the opposite — and worse, it corrodes the fundamental idea of democracy this nation is based on.
Democracies are designed to pass meaningful policies that have majority support. Yet, not everyone will agree on every issue — which is why our founders allowed bills to be passed by a simple majority. But in recent years, the U.S. has continually strayed away from this idea, through the Senate’s use of the “stealth filibuster.”
The filibuster is not mentioned in the Constitution. The Senate filibuster is quite old, but the non-talking “stealth filibuster” did not emerge until the 1970s. Under the Johnson administration, Civil Rights legislation was passed. and Medicare and Medicaid were created, angering conservatives. So, they created the modern filibuster, changing the rules of our democracy, and ensuring the successes of the Johnson administration would never be repeated. Ever since, the modern filibuster has been used more and more frequently, leading to less compromise and more partisanship.
As a climate activist, I want both parties to hold meaningful policy discussions to ensure every bill going to the president’s desk is as effective as possible. But the modern filibuster discourages this discussion between the parties — for why would the minority party compromise if it can simply block any legislation it doesn’t like?
We have seen this happen in the last year. For legislation that could be passed without Republican support through budget reconciliation, Republicans eagerly discussed it with Democrats. On Feb. 1, Republicans met with President Biden over the coronavirus aid package. Although they did not reach a compromise, the plan that was eventually passed included some of the Republicans’ asks. After Democratic leaders discussed advancing President Biden’s American Jobs Plan through budget reconciliation, Republican leaders scrambled to compromise with Democrats. This was a success, leading to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
These compromises don’t happen when the minority party can block the actions of the majority through the modern filibuster. No compromises were reached on the Capitol insurrection investigation. No compromises are being discussed on the Freedom to Vote Act.
Sen. Sinema insists that abolishing the filibuster may cause policy to ricochet back and forth each time a new party takes power. This will likely be the case with tax rates and relatively minor policies. But this does not happen with large-scale progressive solutions that hold the support of the people. FDR’s administration created Social Security and regulated the banks, both of which were dismissed as “radical socialism” by conservatives. But despite conservatives holding power for much of the time since, these policies have stuck. In modern times, Obamacare was ridiculed by conservatives. But with the people’s support, it still stands today.
Sen. Sinema was elected to Congress to represent the people of Arizona, not to serve the interests of Republicans. And the people of Arizona desperately need her to act: our state legislature is ripping apart our voting system, and our power grid is vulnerable to collapse under a climate-change-fueled heatwave.
Abolishing the modern filibuster would herald a new era of bipartisan debate, meaningful legislation and a return to a thriving American democracy. We would rebirth the America of awe, the one that built the interstates and flew to the moon. And we would open the gates to an America of progress, one that passes crucial legislation on climate change, social justice, voting rights and immigration. With the modern filibuster gone, we could save the lives of millions, guarantee universal liberty, and give us all the resources to truly pursue happiness.
The choice is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s. She can either return our democracy to the Constitution’s promise of liberty and collaborative legislating — or she can sit by as national crises and partisan gridlock whittle away at America’s foundation.
Allen is a climate activist with the Arizona Youth Climate Coalition and Tucson Climate Coalition working on filibuster reform.