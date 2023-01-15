 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: If UA wants to be strong, they must protect staff

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This is a response to the Jan. 8 opinion piece “The UA is going strong,” by Fred DuVal, chair-elect of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Prior to Oct. 5, 2022, as a longtime Tucsonan and proud U of A alum along with three generations of Cotters, I would have agreed with Fred DuVal’s assessment that the state of the U of A is excellent. As outlined in the opinion, by many measures, the U of A is going strong — its balance sheet, its annual research budget, student preparedness for college, and graduation rates.

Fred at least acknowledged the “horrific shooting that rocked the campus and pierced its openness and sense of security” last October. That horrific shooting ended the life of my sister Kathleen’s husband, Thomas Meixner, a beloved professor and the department head for Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences (HAS). His killer was a known threat to the university for many months and Tom’s dying words were “I knew you were going to do this.”

Fred’s opinion states that “There is nothing more important to our mission than keeping talented people.” I couldn’t agree more, but the way the U of A acted leading up to and since Tom’s murder doesn’t give me any confidence that the institution prioritizes protecting and taking care of its people. In fact, from what we’ve learned, I would consider this to be a case study in how not to take care of your people. Much more could have been done to prevent Tom’s murder and we’ve been shocked at the U of A’s response since. While many caring individuals have brought our family great comfort, all indications are that the institution wants to avoid any accountability and move on.

Fred calls out the valued College of Medicine and the Cancer Center’s top tier-status, among other achievements. I wish Fred also had acknowledged that the U of A is ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 6 globally in water resources. As President Robbins touted in July 2022, “Our expertise in the crucial areas of sustainability and climate resilience across a variety of academic disciplines will shape our current world and impact future generations to come.” This was Tom’s life work. We know that Tom’s colleagues at the U of A and beyond are working to continue his legacy of promoting water resilience. We ask the U of A to work with the HAS department and support the many people deeply traumatized by this tragedy so it can continue to recruit talented people and maintain its world-class status.

The U of A has hired an independent firm to evaluate the events surrounding Tom’s murder, which it says will guide next steps. Though I’m not nearly as sweet and gracious as my dear sister Kathleen, I do have a “glass half full” view of the world. If the U of A truly wants to be excellent, I implore it to use that assessment to make real changes to prevent future tragedies like ours. Make me proud to call myself a Wildcat again.

Lisa Cotter Kirsch

Lisa Cotter Kirsch graduated from the University of Arizona in 1994.

