Local Opinion: Imagine what 2035 could look like if Congress acts on climate now

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Let’s imagine we are celebrating Earth Day 2035, looking back from 15 years in the future:
Everyone’s life was threatened in 2020 when the coronavirus epidemic sprang up, spreading across an unprepared world. Nations defended their populations by closing borders, businesses, and issuing stay-at-home orders. The worldwide economy was in shatters.
In the U.S., an appreciation for preparation and resilience translated into election results in November. The new Congress prioritized preparedness on top of the urgent challenges, paying careful attention to recommendations of experts on health, climate and the economy.
Congress made its first move on climate change in 2021, passing a fee on carbon fossil fuels that returned the revenue to all Americans. Called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, economists preferred this approach because it promised quick benefits and an effective economic stimulus – one that didn’t come from the government coffers, but from the marketplace.
Studies had shown the act would kick-start research and development by spurring investments in clean technology. It would create jobs and reinvigorate universities and businesses. It would boost the economy without leaning on a depleted treasury. Monthly dividends to everyone included people who had lost jobs and their economic security. The cash from carbon-production fees flowed into poorer communities that had been particularly hard hit by the virus.
On this, the 65th anniversary of Earth Day in 2035, let’s see how that legislation met those challenges.
Nationally, over 2 million new jobs were created by the clean-energy economy. Quickly transformed was the price-sensitive power sector. Coal has disappeared. Power companies announced the early retirement of their natural gas-fired generators five years ago. Clean energy is far cheaper than fossil fuels and huge strides have been made in storage. Doubling down on solar has made Arizona an energy-exporting state with state revenues up, education is fully funded, and electric rates to consumers are steadily decreasing.
Technological breakthroughs in storage came quickly. Battery technology expanded and now half of all cars on the road are electric. Nuclear power plants began breaking down water to make hydrogen, a way to store energy for heat and power when renewables can’t meet demand.
In 2032, the EPA administrator announced that the goals of reducing CO2 emissions by 40% had been smashed. Since passing the Energy Innovation Act, the U.S. is leading in reductions of carbon emissions. And thanks to the border adjustment provision in the act, other countries have started to impose their own carbon pricing programs.
How has the Energy Innovation Act helped Arizona, Pima County, and Tucson to recover from the pandemic and make our communities stronger and healthier? Dividends from the act injected an additional $1 billion into Pima County last year, alone, helping the city and county pay for salaries, libraries, trees, transportation and health programs for seniors and children.
Tucson and Phoenix residents enjoy clean air and our tourist economy benefits with crystal clear visibility across the Grand Canyon. By cutting fossil fuel emissions, nearly 3,000 premature deaths to Arizonans were avoided, not to mention fewer sick days, fewer asthma attacks, and reduced cardiopulmonary disease. Better health has saved the Arizona economy more than $3 billion.
There have been few policies needed more than the Energy Innovation Act. This Earth Day 2020, we can choose to make this 2035 retrospective a reality. Let your favorite candidates know you support the House’s Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Then, this fall, vote for security, preparedness, and prosperity — vote climate.
Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore are leaders of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for carbon pricing.
