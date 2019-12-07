The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Here are some takeaways from the impeachment hearings:
First, President Trump, his underlings, Republicans in Congress, and Fox News have created an alternate universe, a fever swamp of lies, betrayals and corruption that the rest of us are being forced to live in. About 40% of the country has swallowed the Kool-Aid and the other 60% is struggling to hang on to reality. It seems the inmates really are in charge of the asylum.
Second, if the country is to survive, it may well be immigrants who save us. They seem to be the only ones who truly understand and cherish democracy and who are willing to risk everything, including their lives, to protect it.
In the spirit or the season therefore, I propose a toast to three foreign-born U.S. citizens. They are all distinguished career foreign service and intelligence professionals, all doubtless “deep state” members we’ve heard so much about, who defied Trump to testify before Congress as “fact witnesses” (to provide firsthand, not hearsay, evidence) at the risk of their careers:
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who raised national security alarms about Trump’s now infamous July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, demanding “a favor” in exchange for the release of military aid Ukraine desperately needs in it’s war with Russia — assistance that Congress had already authorized in a bipartisan vote. In the call, Trump veered off talking points prepared by Vindman and pressed Zelenskiy to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter as well as a debunked theory that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.
Ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whose reputation and character were viciously smeared by Rudy Guiliani, resulting in her removal, because she objected to his fraudulent investigation of Joe Biden and Ukraine’s supposed meddling in our 2016 elections. Yovanovitch was known for her tireless efforts to help Ukraine, a nascent democracy aspiring to join NATO, root out the legacy of Russian corruption.
And Fiona Hill, a coal miner’s daughter from the north of England whose pronounced working class accent would have foreclosed her rise in Britain’s class conscious society, but whose drive and formidable intellect won her a scholarship to Harvard. She is a naturalized American citizen and one of the intelligence community’s top Russia experts. She has quite literally written the book on Putin — a highly regarded biography of the old spymaster.
Hill began her testimony to the Intelligence Committee with a stern warning to Republicans not to be taken in by the Kremlin’s “fictitious narrative,” a bizarre concoction of lies ginned up by the GRU (the intelligence agency Putin resurrected from the ashes of the old KGB), promoting the myth that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that had hacked our 2016 elections. This fell on ranking member Devin Nunes’ exceedingly deaf ears , as he took every opportunity to upbraid Chairman Adam Schiff for not allowing Republican’s to call in Hunter Biden, the whistleblower and a slew of obscure “witnesses” in order to get to the bottom of the Ukraine scandal and expose the miscreants.
So here’s to Vindman, Yovanovitch and Hill. We are in your debt. Salud!