TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Increased electric power without the blight

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucsonans have an important stake in a new policy that our Mayor and Council adopted a month ago.

Mayor and Council revised the city’s regulation that prohibited new overhead utilities on our gateway and scenic routes. The new policy still bans such utilities to be constructed above-ground unless, after going through a full public process, city planners and the council determine that the proposed new project meets certain conditions and criteria.

Specifically, the conditions and criteria of the new policy would allow new overhead utilities only in sections of this route that are already industrial, span railroad tracks, where it is technologically impossible not to obstruct other underground utilities, or that meet other similar such criteria. Even then, all exceptions must remain consistent with the overall purpose and integrity of a gateway and scenic route as determined by the Zoning Examiner and an appeal to Mayor and Council involving a vigorous public process.

The new policy gained much from input from both Tucson Electric Power and the entire community. It represents a genuine compromise to provide predictable guidelines to TEP and planners, a robust public process to permit sensible exceptions, and oversight of all such decisions by our city staff and elected officials. If used as it was promoted and intended, it can be a win-win for all constituents and the city as a whole.

For it to succeed, however, a vigilant and informed public is critical. Citizens must continue to be active in the public processes regarding new line proposals and to express their views to city planners and elected officials about such proposals. This will be crucial to ensure that the city’s scenic beauty and economic future is protected from ill-conceived transmission projects that blight the city core (like those now along sections of Grant Road, for one glaring example).

TEP’s proposed Kino to DeMoss-Petrie line will test the new process.

TEP’s original proposal, since withdrawn but not yet abandoned, sought to build a new transmission line, similar to that on Grant Road, with scores of industrial-scale, 70-to-100-plus-foot tall poles carrying transmission lines for five miles straight along one of the city’s premier gateway routes—from Kino Boulevard and 36th Street north along Campbell Avenue to Grant Road, adjacent to the university’s east mall entrance, Banner Hospital, and through nationally registered historic neighborhoods dating more than 100 years.

This scenic roadway was designated and protected as a gateway route, following years of study and community input. It is not only one of the most heavily travelled routes by Tucsonans but also serves as one of our community’s “front doors,” providing numerous students, tourists, and many other visitors their first and lasting impression of Tucson as they travel from the airport to the university and city core.

A large and organized group of concerned citizens from across the city, affected neighborhoods, businesses, and Banner Hospital have been diligently monitoring the progress of TEP’s proposal. They remain active and stand ready to oppose any inappropriate overhead construction.

We urge all of those concerned with the preservation of Tucson’s character, history, scenery, and economic future to participate in this effort. We ask that TEP respond by using modern undergrounding options that the revised policy calls for — options that are routinely deployed in other cities to avoid blight and protect their scenery, livability, and economic vitality—rather than revive its prior ill-advised overhead proposal.

The new policy provides an extraordinary opportunity. We hope that the new process will lead to a new era of mutually beneficial collaboration between TEP and the community for a modern, prosperous, scenic Tucson, rather than an industrialized city that has gravely damaged its aesthetic and economic appeal.

TEP’s revised proposal is expected to be made public by early 2023.

John Schwarz, Colleen Nichols, and Bill Craig make up the Steering Committee of the Tucson Undergrounding Coalition, which represents 11 neighborhoods and 3 affiliated organizations comprising nearly 25,000 citizens.

Schwarz is professor emeritus of public policy and former chair of the faculty at the UA. Nichols is a retired school principal and educator. She is the executive vice president of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association and a representative of TEP’s Community Working Group for the Kino to DMP project. Craig is a retired history instructor. He is the vice president of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association.

