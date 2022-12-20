Local Opinion: Inspiring students to pursue STEM careers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a high school chemistry teacher in rural Arizona for most of the past 16 years, I know firsthand that inspiring my students to learn and engage in STEM is more than just introducing them to interesting, interactive learning exercises as part of their state-mandated curriculum.

I am teaching them how to critically analyze and solve challenging problems and prepping them for higher education and job pathways in science, technology, engineering and math that will offer them some of the most rewarding and exciting opportunities for their futures.

I am honored to have been named the Arizona Educational Foundation’s 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year. I believe that STEM careers provide job stability and satisfaction, and create economic expansion for our state. While aerospace and biotech are among the fastest developing sectors now, I believe the biggest opportunities are the ones that do not exist yet because our kids will innovate them.

An integral piece to this puzzle is the SciTech Institute, which will kick off its annual statewide Arizona SciTech Festival in January, making STEM accessible to all Arizona students no matter their ZIP code.

I am deeply grateful for how the SciTech Institute has created opportunities for my students to be connected and exposed to careers and opportunities that rural schools do not always receive. Last year, through Zoom, they brought a whole day of professional career experiences to my students in Willcox.

I love how the SciTech Institute teaches students to pursue a passion project and to create action plans that serve as community service work. In my experience, when middle school and high school students learn to act as leaders, they become amazing adults and positively influence those around them as mentors, educators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. I aspire to continue doing just that.

I will be working with the SciTech Institute January 12-14 to bring students from across Arizona and surrounding states to the University of Arizona’s BioSphere2 in Oracle, Ariz., the world’s largest controlled environment dedicated to studying climate change.

The Institute will have representatives available to speak to them about STEM-related careers in the space industry. These students will be participating in the 6th annual Southwestern Space Settlement Design Challenge, competing to create the winning proposal with their planned habitat. Twelve students from the winning team will get to compete at the International Space Settlement Design Competition at Kennedy Space Center next July! Win or lose, they will gain a sense of pride and confidence that is hard to replicate in a traditional classroom.

One of the neatest things that the students will experience during this SciTech Institute experience at the BioSphere will be meeting and learning from aerospace engineers. I also have had several amazing engineers who have donated their time, sharing their experiences about working on the International Space Station or the Boeing Starliner, and the kids walk away encouraged and excited. They get to see themselves as one day taking on these thrilling roles.

The 12th Annual Arizona SciTech Festival makes STEM a “real world” activity and brings those interdisciplinary principles beyond the classroom walls, which is so important for K-12 students. It is vital to show all young Arizonans, whether they live in rural, suburban, city or Native American lands, that they belong in STEM spaces. Our students come from rich and diverse backgrounds that make them valuable assets to STEM as a pathway to power Arizona’s economy and give back to their home state.