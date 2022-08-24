Local Opinion: IRA helps Arizonans be good stewards of nature, each other

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recently Congress worked hard to pass a history-shaping investment in health, climate and access to clean energy — aka the Inflation Reduction Act. Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema both voted in support of this landmark passage.

The state of Arizona stands to win big with the passage and implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA’s investments are expected to bring thousands more family-sustaining, clean energy jobs to Arizona over the next five years, in addition to the nearly 60,000 Arizonans already employed in the clean-energy sector in our state. One point no state can argue against, Arizona is blessed with its full share of sunlight!

The IRA not only means jobs, it is also expected to bring much-needed relief for Arizona families by lowering yearly household energy costs up to $220, and helping to defend our children’s health by slashing air pollution that triggers asthma attacks, premature births, Valley fever, chronic lung and heart disease, and even dementia.

In addition to Kelly’s vote of support, Sinema was particularly instrumental in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act as she astutely leveraged her vote of support to secure $4 billion to address the Colorado River basin water crisis. After over two decades of drought and with Lake Powell and Lake Mead now standing nearly three-fourths empty, something desperately needed to be done. Sinema really delivered much needed aid for Arizona and our neighboring Western states. Arizona families, businesses, farmers and ranchers alike, will reap the benefits of Sinema’s foresight, and for that all Arizonans should be thankful!

I am grateful for the passage of the IRA not only as an Arizonan, but also as a national board member with the Evangelical Environmental Network. Scripture calls us to be good stewards of all God’s creation — that includes not only the natural world, but also each other. Like access to a good education and good health care, I view the Inflation Reduction Act as a necessary part of a holistic approach for anyone calling themselves pro-life and pro-family. Ensuring everyone has access to clean water, a healthy environment, and a safe climate to thrive in is central to caring for creation and loving our neighbor in this time of climate crisis and developing water shortages.

This week, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The IRA’s provisions and successful implementation will likely face opposition by state officials in the name of partisanship. Our state elected officials must put partisan politics aside and bring the IRA’s benefits home for all Arizonans!