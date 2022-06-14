Local Opinion: Is it time to reexamine Arizona’s death penalty?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Unklesbay is a retired prosecutor in Pima County:

Frank Jarvis Atwood is dead. Executed on June 8 for his conviction of the murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynn Hoskinson in 1984, Atwood spent 35 years on Arizona’s death row appealing his conviction and the sentence imposed in 1987.

Despite having met numerous parents of murdered children over the course of my career, neither I nor anyone who hasn’t experienced such a loss can understand the pain suffered by Vicki Lynn’s family. For the family, the burden of 35 years of appeals and hearings about Atwood’s sentence has come to an end. I can only hope it gives them some measure of justice.

Atwood’s execution, I believe, raises issues that should be discussed in our community and with our elected officials.

In my 40 years as a prosecutor I tried 120 murder cases. Twenty of those were cases in which the state sought the death penalty and 16 of those received that sentence. But it’s hardly the end of the story. Of that number nearly 50%, seven defendants, eventually had their sentences reduced to life. Of the remaining nine, two have been put to death and the others, like Atwood (which was not my case), continue on appeal. Two are coming up on 30 years of appeals since their sentences were imposed.

This scenario plays out across the country. In 2006, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia noted, while continuing his support for the death penalty, that fully two-thirds of capital sentences are overturned on appeal. Due to a multilayered and lengthy review, these sentences get overturned because of lack of effective assistance by defense counsel, errors by the judge and because of prosecutor misconduct. And the cost of these cases to the taxpayer runs into the millions. For each defendant.

We spend this money on a system in which two-thirds of the convictions get set aside at some point during the appellate process. While a small percentage of defendants get sentenced to death, an even smaller percentage ever have the sentence carried out. In Arizona over the last 30 years there have been 39 executions, counting the two most recent ones. This out of the several hundred sentenced to death during that time period. In California there are over 740 inmates on death row. In 30 years, California has carried out 13 executions. The remainder of the inmates continue to appeal their convictions and sentences for decades, while represented by appointed counsel.

The argument for a reexamination of our capital system isn’t just about the enormous sums we spend on these cases. There are issues of fairness. Across the country we see the death penalty sought in more cases where people of color are charged and in cases against the poor. There are concerns of executing the innocent and there are issues with the arbitrary application of prosecutors selecting which of the many murder defendants will be the target of the death penalty.

All of these issues caused me to reexamine my own stance on the death penalty and my work as a prosecutor. In 2019, I wrote a book about the arbitrariness of the system in which I described why some murderers get a death sentence while others, whose crime is just as awful or worse, do not.

The current Pima County attorney has, in part because of some of these issues, wisely decided that the death penalty will no longer be sought in Pima County under her administration. While many oppose the death penalty on moral, religious or philosophical grounds, my suggestion is that there are many practical reasons why it is unnecessary.

Arizona provides for a sentence of natural life in prison. This means that no release or parole of any kind is provided. The inmate will die in prison. No lengthy appeals. No great sums of money.

We need a conversation about what our community wants.

Rick Unklesbay is a retired prosecutor in Pima County. He is the author of “Arbitrary Death, a Prosecutor’s Perspective on the Death Penalty.”

