Local Opinion: It doesn't take a genius to figure it out

I was shocked to see the headline and even more so after reading the article. I really couldn’t believe what happened so I thought I might try to make a suggestion on project management. It reads like they could really use some intensive guidance to get a system implemented.

Here’s my take on Sunday’s front page article “City spent $7 million on internet to connect 995 homes.” It’s a long article and covers lots of comments and explained what happened, but not what was supposed to happen because of lack of project management.

I’ve spent many hours in government offices getting project permits approved and not being successful, usually for reasons that were very difficult if not impossible to understand. It looks like reporter Sam Kmack was trying to get the facts of what really happened so he could tell us the the facts, but he got a story that’s hard to follow.

It’s very difficult to cut to the chase when the person in the director’s role has resigned for personal reasons. That’s probably where the real story stays and getting it might be impossible unless an in-depth audit is performed. But that takes some special knowledge of the project and an understanding of the technology and the economics.

After working nearly 50 years for several corporations in positions ranging from engineer to CEO, I found myself involved with AFE’s, aka Authority For Expenditure. This is a primary document that describes the scope of a project, the estimated cost including overhead and completion time along with risks listed.

The engineer designs the project, makes cost estimates with bids where necessary and includes the necessary manpower and where to find them, as well as estimated annual operating costs and estimated lifetime along with economics. Detailed presentations are made to senior levels of management for their understanding, input and approval before any money is spent, money may have been previously committed in the annual budgeting process.

Once approved, the project construction personnel begin and provide monthly cost and progress reports to accounting for managerial review. Errors, omissions and surprises are noted and ad hoc meetings may be necessary.

Any significant changes in cost, timing or risks are documented by Change Order that must be approved in writing. If necessary, a post-completion audit may be conducted to improve the process. The AFE process is an extremely important part of the corporate culture of many successful corporations and should be considered for governmental organizations to spend taxpayer funding wisely.

What kind of project management system and work culture does the city of Tucson have? Surely someone could see that at $7,000 per home the project didn’t make sense, or was the cost and number of customers not available? I’m waiting for the rest of the story with facts.

This $7,000 per home story is not as expensive as the Air Force’s $10,000 per toilet cover, but it’s another example of how the government can survive mismanagement because of taxing power. Later, the Air Force figured out they could 3D print them for $300. It doesn’t take an Ivy League MBA to figure this stuff out.

Henry Kolesnik worked for nearly 50 years with pipeline, coal surface mine, fiber optics systems, mobile phone, design, construction and operation and international business development. He lives in Green Valley.

