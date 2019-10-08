The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
In “The Imperial Presidency,” historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. warned in 1973 that presidents and the Executive Branch had become too big and powerful. This process accelerated with the expansion of the powers and size of the federal government, beginning after 1900.
The Cold War and the War on Terror have added to executive powers. The White House staff has grown from several dozen to thousands of employees beholden to the president. It is time for one constitutional amendment that clarifies and limits some presidential powers.
The Founding Fathers wrote Article I of the Constitution to establish Congress and its specific powers. They believed that the president would employ very few staff and would primarily administer the laws as specifically authorized by Congress. Things have radically changed.
The power to pardon and commute sentences for federal crimes was incorporated in the original Constitution. Our presidents from both political parties have overused this power, granting pardons and lighter sentences to individuals of dubious merit. Pardons should first be approved by a panel of jurists before meriting presidential consideration. Presidents should specifically be prohibited from pardoning themselves or persons they appointed.
Since the 1970s, various presidents have impounded funds appropriated by Congress or, in the case of Donald Trump, redirected them to a totally different purpose (the border wall). Such action can only be overturned by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress. A constitutional amendment could set strict limits on the impoundment or redirection of funds appropriated by Congress.
The Justice Department has a long standing policy that presidents cannot be prosecuted in the federal court system for crimes committed while serving in that office. No federal court has ever ruled on this policy, but it is currently in effect. A constitutional amendment should specify that no president is above the law and can be prosecuted for crimes while serving in that office — just like any other citizen.
The Department of Justice and special prosecutors are supposed to investigate misdeeds and corruption in our government, but the Executive Branch appoints these officials. The president can pressure, fire or undermine them at will. We need an amendment that allows Congress to appoint special prosecutors and define the parameters of their work. Also, establish a totally independent inspector general within the White House to investigate illegal actions, just as currently exists in most departments of the federal government.
A constitutional amendment could also specify that the president, Cabinet and members of the Executive Branch must promptly comply with all subpoenas for documents and testimony when demanded by Congress. The release of national security documents could be first be reviewed by the judiciary, within strict time limits.
Executive orders were first utilized by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1940 to sell destroyers to Great Britain. Today, Democratic and Republican presidents routinely use executive orders to establish new policy beyond the instructions from Congress. A constitutional amendment could severely restrict the use of executive orders.
Finally, presidents of both parties have frequently waged war without a clear declaration by Congress. Bombings of airfields and cities, missile strikes and troop invasions of foreign territory have happened without congressional approval. An immediate and clear attack on the U.S. or its forces could justify a military response, but the president should be required to obtain a declaration of war no later than one week into any conflict.
The American government must return to a more level playing field between the president and the Congress. A constitutional amendment would establish new, undisputable provisions to create that balance. The powers of presidents from either political party should be limited.