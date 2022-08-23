 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORO VALLEY OPINION

Local Opinion: It's time to act on water conservation

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The lower basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada and the U.S. Department of the Interior are currently haggling over which states should accept further cuts in Colorado River water. None of these parties wants to be the “bad guy” and mandate actions that the public may complain about. The problem of the Colorado River flow has been developing for more than a century. All parties involved need to “man up” and accept cuts and serious conservation.

The Colorado River water was over-allocated to the adjoining states in the 1922 Pact. The level of flow in pre-1922 was not matched on average from 1922 to 2000. Since the megadrought began in the early 2000s, the average flow has further decreased by about one-fifth. The allocations were not accurate from the beginning and have been far off since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Central Arizona Project (CAP) was built (1970-1992) while state populations in the lower basin skyrocketed. California’s population increased by 19.6 million (+98%) between 1970 and 2020 and Arizona added 5.4 million (+284%). Mary Beth Carlile, an early advocate for Catalina State Park and a former CAP board member, said that “CAP is a wonderful savior for us (Arizona) for a certain length of time, but there comes a time when even CAP won’t be able to do the job.”

With continued population growth in the lower basin states, demand would have eventually exceeded available CAP water. The megadrought from 2000 to the present just accelerated that process.

The dwindling flow of the Colorado River has significantly accelerated since 2014 as climate change worsens. Climate change is here to stay, and our water situation will likely only get worse. Recently, Arizona, California, Nevada and the federal government attempted to negotiate a grand bargain on water cuts. At least Nevada has already acted to lessen water use. Since 2003, the Las Vegas area has mandated cutbacks that have reduced per capita use by 47%. Arizona state government has done nothing in the way of major, mandatory regulations to cut water usage.

We cannot wait for desalination plants built in Mexico or the construction of a water canal from the Mississippi River. Neither of these proposals would happen in the next 20 years, nor would they be cost effective. They would require the cooperation of the federal government, numerous states, private landowners, and Mexico, a highly unlikely prospect. Arizona needs to follow the example set by Nevada and mandate major conservation measures.

Mandatory conservation is the cheapest solution and can happen the fastest. We can require low-flow toilets, limit yard irrigation, and other measures. Arizonans would likely cooperate with these and more measures if they are applied fairly to all. But if Arizona municipalities continue to permit the building of more residential units, low-flow toilets, et al will not solve anything. Why should current Arizona residents accept cutbacks to their water usage while new houses consume the water they saved?

The Arizona Department of Water Resources ruled in 2021 that developers in Pinal County cannot sell new residences unless they have an adequate, proven water source other than from groundwater pumping. With CAP cutbacks starting and likely to increase after January 2023, this may mean few new houses built in Pinal County. Announcing this policy, the AWDR stated that the Pinal County ruling “will occur [sometime] in every other Active Management Area in the future,” the Arizona Republic reported. That means the Phoenix and Tucson areas in the future.

It is time to rethink the state and local policies favoring automatic growth. If development must occur, government needs to mandate that it is highly water efficient. Arizona and its municipalities can act on their own to lessen water use. When the grand bargain is finally negotiated, Arizona will then be ahead of the game. Let’s cut water usage before we face a calamity.

James Williams is a resident of Oro Valley, a local historian, and author of “Claiming the Desert,” a history of early Oro Valley.

