Local Opinion: Join the weekly online Star Opinion Reader Chats and see humanity on display

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It is rare right now to find humor when art imitates life, but a recent episode of CBS’s courtroom drama “All Rise” was able to do just that.
The show is not intended to be funny; rather, it highlights various serious social issues that are part and parcel of life today – pre-pandemic. However, it turned out that this particular episode was not only thought-provoking, but hilarious.
The theme itself was quite dark — a man soon to become a father was jailed following a dispute with his brother over a “borrowed” car.
The defendant described how bad conditions were inside the jail with no hand soap, let alone toilet paper, in crowded conditions. With the court system literally shut down, he was destined to remain in jail because there were no in-person proceedings scheduled.
Judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick, was able to convince higher authorities to allow the case to go forward through something she had heard about but never used: “zooming.” (I am using a small “z” because there are several platforms that use this technique.)
The character was given permission, not so much to help the defendant, but rather because cases were so backlogged that when court finally did reopen, the system would be overwhelmed.
Although everyone involved conceded that it was imperfect in following legal mandates, they agreed to move forward to speed things up. And here is where it gets funny. Not having any experience zooming, they were muting and unmuting, they did not realize that everything facing their computer showed up on the screen, they had no system of taking turns, and the eye-rolling and body language that is hidden when one watched a webinar where only the presenter was visual were instead there for all to see. When the judge entered, they all stood up and all that was seen were their stomachs in the various forms the human stomach can take. They said goodbye to each other repeatedly like that episode of Laurel and Hardy where actually leaving took an inordinate amount of time and effort.
This was why the program was hilarious to those who have become online meeting regulars. For those who have not, understand that everyone involved who does not block their video shows up in boxes like intro to the Brady Bunch.
Your every move, even if you are not talking, can be seen. We zooming regulars could identify with these newbies. Most of us have learned to avoid the pitfalls of zooming, which in some ways is too bad. In zooming, humanity is on display.
It makes those with whom you are communicating more “real” when you hear their dog bark, or you see a copy of a book you are reading on the shelf behind them, or you wonder what possessed them to buy those curtains.
On May 14 I had the opportunity to zoom during the Arizona Daily Star Opinion Reader chat held via Zoom.
There were about 35 of us exchanging ideas with Star personnel on the topic of whether or not Arizona is opening too soon.
While the discussion was enlightening, more so were the brief glimpses into the lives of fellow zoomers. These chats are held once a week; anyone can ask to have a link sent to their email so they can join (email sgassen@tucson.com). Hopefully, more decide to do so, especially high school and college students, as it would have been interesting to get their perspective.
We all will have more tolerance for opinions of those who are polar opposites when we glimpse a bit of their lives as they zoom. And isn’t that the purpose of a chat?
Kathy Scott is the Nogales Unified School District grants director.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!