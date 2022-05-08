 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Justice Alito’s shadow is the specter of a slaveholder

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Justice Samuel Alito’s legal reasoning in his leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson — which would have the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade — reveals in his shadow the specter of a slaveholder.

Our Constitution does not contain specific words articulating a right of privacy or bodily autonomy. Why not? Because that would have outlawed slavery. Our flawed founding fathers decided to compromise their disagreement to allow the southern states to continue the enslavement of people, despite the fact that slavery was inconsistent with their other ideals.

It was not until 1867 that the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments abolished slavery and involuntary servitude (except as punishment for a crime) and guaranteed equal protection of the laws and the right to vote.

A century later, in 1965, the Supreme Court in Griswold v. Connecticut recognized in the “penumbras (shadows) and emanations” of the First, Third, Fourth, and Ninth Amendments an implied and inherent right of personal privacy that was broad enough to encompass bodily integrity, thus permitting the use of birth control by married couples, something which had previously been banned.

People are also reading…

The Third Amendment prohibits quartering soldiers in a private home without the owner’s consent. The Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches of a private home or of a person’s body without consent. The Ninth Amendment says the enumeration or listing in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny other rights retained by the people.

The Supreme Court later applied this reasoning to hold that the right of personal privacy extends to the right of unmarried couples to use birth control, and the right of a woman to choose an abortion. The right also was recognized by the Court to extend to the right of a patient to refuse forced medical treatment, thus allowing do-not-resuscitate orders.

In a series of cases decided between 1965 and 1990, the Supreme Court recognized and re-affirmed repeatedly that the right of personal privacy is inherent in the Bill of Rights and is therefore one of the unenumerated rights recognized by the Ninth Amendment. It is also consistent with the Declaration of Independence which demanded recognition of every person’s rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

But Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs, if approved by a majority of the Supreme Court, will take all that back.

Alito’s analysis ignores the clear intent of the Ninth Amendment to accord broad civil rights including the right to personal privacy. His draft opinion declares there was never any constitutional right to bodily integrity or to privacy in one’s personal and intimate affairs or in one’s medical affairs. Not only forced child-bearing, but also forced resuscitation and other forced medical treatment will come next.

Alito’s reasoning takes us back to a time before the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, all the way back to the original intent of the flawed founding fathers who wanted to preserve their authority to maintain bodily control in the form of slavery. It ignores the compromise by the founding fathers that left the possibility for an amendment to the constitution to ban slavery. It rejects as included in the Ninth Amendment any right to personal privacy.

Alito’s originalism is consistent only with the intent of those founding fathers who wanted to preserve slavery, not with the intent of those who sought to abolish it.

He would have us maintain the deal that was made with the devil — the compromise that united the slaveholding states with the free states. Alito fails to recognize that our nation more than a century ago broke that accursed deal and renounced the evil of slavery. He fails to recognize that our nation has since moved forward under the Bill of Rights to recognize freedom for all people. Heaven help us if his fellow justices agree.

Amelia Craig Cramer is the former president of the State Bar of Arizona and former Chief Deputy Pima County Attorney.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

OPINION: "Women's rights activists dressed as 'handmaids' in red cloaks and white bonnets when they held a sit-in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. Now, the nightmare is materializing. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court is poised to reaffirm the GOP’s agenda of taking us back to the dark ages of women’s rights, or lack thereof," writes Star apprentice Katya Mendoza. 

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

The question of choice in a 21st century democratic republic

PULL QUOTE: "Prohibitions that deny human nature fail. The same “Pro-life” Party that argues restricting access to guns won't stop the carnage of gun violence is the same cognitively dissonant cabal convinced banning abortion will stop abortions. Tell the defiant desperate women of America’s past who poured Lysol into their bodies, inserted wire hangers, begged boyfriends to pummel their bellies or committed infanticide or suicide. Or both. Who will evade this holy prohibition? The wealthy. The privileged. The private mistresses of our publicly pious Republican leaders."

Local Opinion: Rename TCC plaza and music hall after dos mujeres tucsonenses

OPINION: "While we will never be able to resurrect and preserve what was destroyed and replaced, renaming the TCC Music Hall and TCC Plaza after Tucsonenses Linda Ronstadt and Alva B Torres is a step forward in honoring our people, places, and history," write Betty Villegas and Alisha Vasquez, co-directors of the Mexican American Heritage and History Museum.

Local Opinion: The more things change

Local Opinion: The more things change

OPINION: "The most troubling takeaway from that meeting is that the saga of Mr. Huckelberry will forever be shadowed by black clouds of suspicion, mistrust, and conspiracy. The issues and controversies of his pay plan, benefits, retirement, resignation, and termination will be all that will be remembered," writes Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy.

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

OPINION: "School funding is a complicated and contentious issue, but this is our future we are talking about here. To have the resources to make an impact (with required accountability to students, parents, and taxpayers) and not use them seems to be the wrong decision to me," writes retired Tucson educator Mark Hanna. 

Local Opinion: Prop 411 would fund repairs on all Tucson streets

OPINION: "Unlike our current dilemma of having to pick between neighborhoods that all have poor roads, over 10 years Prop 411 will generate enough funding to improve the condition of all our neighborhood streets. We are not just talking about filling potholes – we are talking about resurfacing every neighborhood street through a variety of methods," write three members of the Tucson Delivers Bond Oversight Commission.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News