Local Opinion: Keep health care in mind when you cast your vote

As both a nurse and a health care executive here in Tucson, I see the impact that decisions politicians make have on local health care. As you would probably assume, the significance of who holds office only increased as the pandemic struck and since.

The future of our health care is on the ballot this November. Candidates have distinctly different views on important health care topics. Those who are elected will influence women’s health, senior care, mental health services, the cost of care and prescription drugs, and more.

With so much at stake this election, I’d like to challenge all of you to go beyond asking yourself who you are voting for and instead ask yourself why.

Why are you voting for a particular candidate?

Does that person align with your personal views? Would they act on legislation that supports your health care needs or vote in a way that puts you at risk? Are their health care priorities the same as yours?

These aren’t hypothetical questions. These are real issues that will be determined by who is elected on Nov. 8.

Our community needs the people of Southern Arizona to use their ballot to vote in leaders who are not in conflict with the majority of their constituents, but who uphold and fight for what the people demand. Right now.

To help voters confidently cast their ballots, TMC Health distributed a health care questionnaire to candidates whose position would directly impact Southern Arizona. Our goal has been — and will always be — to look out for our community.

We’re asking the important questions so that you as a voter can make an informed choice. You can see the candidates’ answers on our website.

It’s time to look beyond the party affiliation and the big-name endorsements. We want Southern Arizona voters to be engaged and educated as they tick names on their ballot so they can select candidates who will advocate for the health needs of our community.

Voting for the health of it is, after all, about community health. A stronger, healthier community requires elected leaders who prioritize health care workers, patients, and their families.

We’re asking Southern Arizona residents to visit VoteForTheHealthOfIt.com to learn more about the issues and read the candidate responses. There are also resources on requesting an early ballot, finding an early voting site, or making a plan to vote on Nov. 8 at a voting center.

We have faith in the people of Southern Arizona. With accurate information straight from the candidates themselves, voters can make informed decisions.

It’s up to all of us to not just vote, but to vote for the health of it.