 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Opinion: Knowledge, not belief, should inform decision-making

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Nearly a third of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was corrupted by widespread fraud. About that same percentage believe the media is the enemy of the people.

Unfortunately, among this group are many of our lawmakers who should know better. Hypocritically, and with the irony lost on but a few, it’s their plan to commit real voter fraud by rigging future elections so their side will always win. This is all the while discrediting and silencing the media who would be reporting on these deeply unethical and unconstitutional shenanigans. If these dishonest and unscrupulous people succeed, our democracy will be in peril.

This morass could be distilled to a single question: Why do people continue to hold beliefs so easily proven false?

While we all have political, cultural, tribal, and religious motivations for our opinions, the answer to this question lies primarily in many humans’ inability to differentiate belief from knowledge.

People are also reading…

Personal and group beliefs are often emotionally driven, subjective psychological ideations that should merit introspection and analysis. To ensure beliefs are credible, they must be justified as true. Unworthy ideas ought to be easily falsifiable. Without this process, the truth is difficult to ascertain. Worse, deliberately choosing to not seek out verification—that’s readily available—is willful ignorance. Unvetted beliefs, at their core, are meaningless and should not garner anyone’s support.

If believers truly hope to persuade others, and defend their propositions against attack and criticism, their goal must be to transform their beliefs into knowledge. These standard definitions and their implications will clarify how this transformation can be done:

Belief is an opinion, a fixed idea lacking certainty. If there was certainty, belief would be fact, which it is not.

Justification is argumentation that transforms belief into knowledge. It verifies a belief as true. It is built on logic, evidence, coherence and probability.

Knowledge is therefore justified, true belief. Because it is based on reason, it has the credibility and legitimacy to persuade. To transform belief from mindless acceptance into knowledge demonstrates rationality and intellectual maturity.

Truth—which should be the ultimate goal for every believer—is best described as the correspondence between a proposition and a fact — that which exists independently of a belief.

Because the onus for the justification and falsification of those election and media claims is on the believers, they must provide the evidence to turn those propositions into facts.

Having had many months to furnish the documentation of widespread election fraud and a blatantly corrupt media, nothing has been produced. This is why reasonable people and the courts have not taken these claims seriously.

Some beliefs require no proof. These fall into the category of “beliefs in...” For example, you may believe in the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team. You believe it will be the best team in the nation next year. This “belief in” is a hope and requires no evidence other than an honest, personal psychological commitment to the team. It cannot be proved true or false. It also has no measurable impact on others. (That said...Let’s all hold this belief!)

“Beliefs that...”, however, are often mistaken for knowledge. For example, many people believe that Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin are effective treatments for COVID-19. This “belief that” is an assent to an incorrect proposition readily proven false. And sadly, these beliefs put lives at risk.

Personal and group beliefs are value-laden. They often reflect who we are and what we stand for. Accordingly, the need to verify beliefs as true should not be willfully avoided, but be considered an important, required step toward truth.

Especially when our democracy and health are at stake, it is wise to be less invested in, and less protective of, personal beliefs. People who train their minds to justify personal and group beliefs better understand the world they live in and make decisions accordingly.

Gil Shapiro

Gil Shapiro

 submitted

Gil Shapiro lives in Oro Valley. He was the spokesperson for Freethought Arizona from 2005 to 2016. You can reach him at gdshapiro@comcast.net.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: The more things change

Local Opinion: The more things change

OPINION: "The most troubling takeaway from that meeting is that the saga of Mr. Huckelberry will forever be shadowed by black clouds of suspicion, mistrust, and conspiracy. The issues and controversies of his pay plan, benefits, retirement, resignation, and termination will be all that will be remembered," writes Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy.

Local Opinion: Rename TCC plaza and music hall after dos mujeres tucsonenses

OPINION: "While we will never be able to resurrect and preserve what was destroyed and replaced, renaming the TCC Music Hall and TCC Plaza after Tucsonenses Linda Ronstadt and Alva B Torres is a step forward in honoring our people, places, and history," write Betty Villegas and Alisha Vasquez, co-directors of the Mexican American Heritage and History Museum.

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

OPINION: "Women's rights activists dressed as 'handmaids' in red cloaks and white bonnets when they held a sit-in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. Now, the nightmare is materializing. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court is poised to reaffirm the GOP’s agenda of taking us back to the dark ages of women’s rights, or lack thereof," writes Star apprentice Katya Mendoza. 

Local Opinion: Prop 411 would fund repairs on all Tucson streets

OPINION: "Unlike our current dilemma of having to pick between neighborhoods that all have poor roads, over 10 years Prop 411 will generate enough funding to improve the condition of all our neighborhood streets. We are not just talking about filling potholes – we are talking about resurfacing every neighborhood street through a variety of methods," write three members of the Tucson Delivers Bond Oversight Commission.

Arizona Opinion: August Primary results will impact our daily lives – and how few people determine them

OPINION: "Candidates for nine of 30 Senate seats — nearly one-third 'have no primary or general election opponent.' Thanks to safe districts and uncontested primaries (assuming no one runs against them as a write-in candidate) the candidates below will win - regardless of what the majority of district voters think," write members of Save Democracy Arizona, a nonprofit educational organization.

Local Opinion: Personal justice reconciled

Local Opinion: Personal justice reconciled

OPINION: "Our family disliked USC for decades but now has found a sense of closure for what had happened to our father and other innocent Nisei like him. Let us remember these types of past wrongs, and move forward in the understanding of past actions by college institutions and governmental entities to avoid similar wrongdoings in the future," writes Tucsonan Carolyn Classen, editor of the Southern Arizona Japanese Cultural Coalition. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News