Local Opinion: Land trusts key as housing prices rise

The City of Tucson, as well as the nation, is amid a housing crisis of great magnitude. For the past two years, many members of our community, particularly the disadvantaged and underserved who were already housing challenged, have experienced an even greater hardship as a direct result of skyrocketing prices and rents that have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The median sales price for a single-family home is up 22.4% from this time last year. Rents have increased 25% over the last three years. There is tremendous urgency in the drive towards solutions for sustainable housing.

Our community is fortunate that the City of Tucson along with Pima County and community leaders had the foresight to form a Community Land Trust during the last housing crisis. CLT’s are designed to ensure community stewardship of land and to help create long-term housing affordability for low-income residents.

CLT’s are part of the legacy of the historic Fair Housing Act which was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on April 11, 1968. We honor that history by celebrating April as Fair Housing Month. That monumental measure, which was included in the historic Civil Rights Act, called on our nation’s leaders and residents to ensure safe and secure housing for all. The Fair Housing Act prohibited housing discrimination “on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in housing sales, rentals or financing.” While great strides have been made, barriers persist, and the current crisis has exacerbated housing availability and affordability.

Pima County Community Land Trust (PCCLT) is a non-profit, community-based organization incorporated in 2010. PCCLT’s tripartite governing board of directors is made up of members equally representing the three interests: leaseholders, community members and government/organizational stakeholders. Twelve years later, PCCLT is a standalone non-profit agency with a portfolio of 94 CLT homeownership units, 21 rentals and a strong HUD Approved Housing Counseling Program.

PCCLT follows the Community Land Trust shared equity model of ownership where a family or individual purchases a house that sits on land owned by the community land trust and managed on behalf of our community — present and future. The purchase price is more affordable because the homeowner is only buying the house, not the land. Layered subsidies stay with the house, providing long-term benefit from one buyer to the next granting perpetual life to subsidies received. The homeowners lease the land from the CLT in a 99-year renewable ground lease. Homeowners agree to sell the home to a low-income household at a restricted price to keep it affordable in perpetuity, from one buyer to the next.

The heart of the work is the creation of homes that remain permanently affordable, providing successful homeownership opportunities for generations of lower income families while stewarding families and land for community good. The economic and social impact of the community land trust model is nationally recognized as a critical tool for long-term housing affordability.

PCCLT has developed extensive community and municipal partnerships in an effort to be part of the solution, participating in task forces for accessory dwelling units, equitable housing and development, and eviction prevention. Over the past three years, PCCLT has also engaged in significant community outreach around gentrification and displacement. These relationships with barrios and neighborhoods help to inform our work. PCCLT serves low-to-moderate income individuals and families, and most of our participants are people of color.

Since inception, PCCLT has been an advocate for equitable solutions for affordable housing, providing homeownership opportunities to communities historically barred from such wealth-building tools. In fact, the first community land trust grew out of the southern civil rights movement as a tool for establishing a new form of land tenure for black farmers and their families. The CLT model relies heavily on community support. We currently have a few board positions open for those interested and willing to work for equitable housing solutions. Join us and become part of the solution in support of fair and equitable housing.

Maggie Amado-Tellez is the Pima County Community Land Trust Executive Director. Gigi Aldridge is the Pima County Community Land Trust Project Developer.

