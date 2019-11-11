The following is the analysis and opinion of the writer:
The attempt by President Trump and some of his congressional allies to out the anonymous whistleblower who revealed the existence of the July 25 Ukraine “shakedown” telephone call is beyond irresponsible. It is pernicious — in part, because it threatens to undermine an important law enforcement tool utilized at all levels of government.
Virtually every law enforcement agency in the U.S.- federal, state and local — values and depends on “whistleblowers” for critical leads; they reward them, and go to great lengths to protect their anonymity.
Tucson is no exception.
If you google “Tucson crime tips” you will be led directly to a website that tells you that informants can receive an award of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment, and gives assurances that they will never even have to provide their name to receive the reward.
According to the website, more than 6,000 arrests have resulted from these anonymous tips and $1.68 million has been distributed in rewards.
I was an Alaska state prosecutor and, before that, an investigative reporter in Washington, D.C.
The homicide detectives I worked with valued anonymous tips, despite the fact that the tips were often unreliable and frequently resulted in a big waste of time.
And no good investigative reporter would dismiss a tip from a source just because they had an ax to grind (that is, a bias).
Professional investigators understand that, like the proverbial broken clock, even a liar occasionally tells the truth, and, conversely, even the most reliable of sources can get it wrong on occasion.
Both situations require trustworthy corroboration.
A very real world crime hypothetical is instructive with respect to the Ukraine whistleblower.
Assume the police are investigating the homicide of a local drug dealer. In comes a tip on the crime hotline: the anonymous informant has heard rumors that X, another drug dealer, killed the drug dealer and that Y and Z were present.
The police go to Y and Z, who confirm that they were eyewitnesses, which leads to a search warrant, which leads to the discovery of the murder weapon in X’s apartment, which leads to the arrest of X, who confesses.
Pretty good case, huh? And it doesn’t depend at all on the credibility of the informant, does it?
The police never even learned his name, no less that it just so happens that the anonymous tipster is a drug user who was motivated by revenge against the drug dealer killer over a drug deal gone bad, and that he intended to use the reward money to buy more drugs.
In other words, not exactly a pillar of the community.
But who cares?
The same is true with respect to the Ukraine whistleblower.
He or she was not an eyewitness; the complaint is based entirely on what others told the whistleblower.
It is the purest form of hearsay and would be inadmissible in any courtroom.
Its probative value depends entirely on whether it can be corroborated by real evidence — think telephone call transcript, eyewitness testimony, and emails and other documents.
Scoundrel or saint, the whistleblower’s character simply does not matter.
Thus, the attacks on the Ukraine whistleblower, and the frantic attempts to uncover his or her identity, are not merely misplaced but are deeply unsettling.
They are at best intended to divert attention from the substance of a serious impeachment inquiry, and at worst constitute acts of malice and recklessness that jeopardize the privacy and safety of the whistleblower and his or her family — meanwhile deterring potential whistleblowers from coming forward in the future.
The motivation and good faith of those demanding the unwarranted and dangerous unmasking of the whistleblower is a whole lot more relevant than the character of a whistleblower, particularly one whose complaint has been verified by real evidence.