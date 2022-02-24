Local Opinion: Leafy greens and vodka are cold comfort on the street

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The parking lot for the Tucson post office branch was vacant, expectedly so on a Sunday evening. A lone dark figure in a wheelchair, positioned near the door, was an unexpected sight.
As we made eye contact, the man said, “I was wondering, would you go over to Albertsons and buy me a salad? Something with a lot of leafy greens. And a bottle of vodka. Here – I have a gift card. And, I have $5.”
In the man’s extended right hand, he did indeed hold gift cards; in the left hand he displayed five one-dollar bills. He was serious about his proposal; he was not asking for a handout, only help in procuring some food. And drink.
“Hah!” was my uncensored response. The unlikely pairing of a leafy green salad and vodka was startling to me. And humorous. I considered the gift card — until I looked at it. He had obviously carried it around for some time; it was grimy.
“What kind of salad?” I asked.
“One with leafy greens and fresh vegetables. They have lots of good salads in the grocery store.” He was interested in a healthy meal — another surprise.
“Well … I’ll consider getting a salad for you, but I’m not sure about the vodka.”
“There are small, inexpensive bottles of pretty decent vodka at Albertsons. Here, take the card and the money for it,” he held the card and cash toward me insistently.
“OK, I’ll go to Albertsons to get you a salad. And I’ll think about the vodka,” I said and walked to my car in the empty parking lot.
When I returned, the homeless man was still there — patiently sitting in his wheelchair — in the vanishing light of this Sunday and now illuminated by my headlights.
“You’re not vegetarian, are you?” I asked, somewhat in humor.
“No,” he replied.
“OK, good. I bought a piece of chicken and a roll for you too. And I found some vodka.” He was happy to see the small bottle, and, feeling comfortable with me, shared a few stories about his life.
“Back in the ‘80s in England, I was hanging out with some peace workers, and they were all vegetarians. One day, when I came back with a hamburger, they almost killed me! I probably should stop eating meat; I’d be healthier. Dairy, too.”
“Did you know it’s supposed to rain tomorrow?“ he asked. “During the monsoons, I got soaked and then the temperature dropped. I ended up in the hospital, almost got pneumonia. I don’t like rain.”
“Oh, sure. I understand. Well, I hope you enjoy the food. Stay safe,” I said as I turned to go.
He thanked me.
Turning back, I asked, “What’s your name?”
“Jack. But you can call me John,” he added.
Somewhere that night, in Barrio Hollywood in Tucson, a homeless man in a wheelchair was eating a leafy green salad and chicken on a roll, licking his fingers, and washing it all down with vodka — and, looking for shelter from the coming rain.
Throughout the winter, I saw Jack parked in his chair near the post office, in the shade of an ironwood tree, just off the sidewalk. Until last week.
A friend, stopping to pick up mail, found the parking lot closed off. He saw a body on a gurney being put into an emergency vehicle, while police officers gathered Jack’s wheelchair and his scattered belongings from the small patch of earth that he had occupied. He must have died during the chilly night.
Was there an obituary for this homeless man? Here’s my version: Jack, of the streets of Tucson, died as a result of exposure, but also of a world terribly out of balance and in need of compassion. May you find peace, Jack, warmth, and all the vodka and leafy green salads that you desire on the other side. And, no rain.
Laura Star is a freelance writer, artist and tai chi chih teacher who lives in Tucson in the winter and Duluth, Minnesota, in the summer.