I am a proud member of the high school class of 1959. For context, that was the year of the class in the movie “Grease.” My school was Catalina High here in Tucson. What a class. What a bunch of super achievers.

Paul Hazen became CEO of Wells Fargo Bank. Ford Burkhart was international editor of the New York Times. Pete Ronstadt became Tucson Police Chief. Susie Smith Kirk was a senior editor at Scribners in New York and discovered popular author Patricia Cornwell. Dave Giles was founder and president of Intermountain Centers for Human Development and revolutionized how marginalized citizens were housed and treated. Judy Maynard Lowe became Arizona State Real Estate Commissioner. Barry McCoy is a famous physicist, with more awards in the scientific community than would fit in this column. Sky diver Thelma “Tee” Taylor is a world record holder and a member of the International Skydiving Hall of Fame. Hal Landon Jr. is a Hollywood character actor known for his portrayal of the dad in the “Bill and Ted” series plus other TV and movie roles including Napolean in the Oscar-winning best picture “The Artist.” Charlie Oldham was mayor of Sahuarita.

Heck, Burt Schneider created Zoom Records, Tucson’s first record label (remember the black vinyl discs with the big hole in the middle) and had several hit releases from local bands before he even graduated from high school!

Those names and achievements are just the starting point, but I had to stop somewhere and left out other talented folks who have gone on to greatness in many fields.

I have often pondered why we had so much success.

I am not a sociologist or psychologist, or any of those other “ists.” I don’t even play one on TV. But, I think I figured out the secret. And, it was this: Our parents didn’t pay much attention to us. They just let us be.

They didn’t arrange any “play dates” or organize our activities. We had to do that ourselves. In the summer we left the house at 8 a.m., came back for lunch and then made it home for supper at 5 p.m. Our folks had no idea where we were or what we were doing. How did we spend our time? We were learning by doing, by entertaining ourselves with no help from adults, but just from each other. We rode our bikes all over town. We climbed around Sabino Canyon. Walked around downtown going through the stores. Little league? Who needed that? We could easily get a baseball game going with just the neighborhood kids. No uniforms needed. Just a glove, bat, ball and things masquerading as bases. We sold salve, subscriptions and seeds door-to-door, learning persistence and rejection. We opened lemonade stands.

There were no “participation trophies.” There were no trophies at all. We just went out and did it for the sake of doing it. Sometimes we succeeded. Sometimes we failed. No big deal.

Our “information age” was not the world at our fingertips with the internet. We had limited input. No TV here until we were in junior high. Just a handful of radio stations. But, the print…wow. Two thick daily newspapers at our doorstep every day loaded with news. And, the library. What great knowledge in that building. We learned how to use it.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying our parents didn’t care about us. Of course, they did. But they gave us the freedom to discover life on our own. To learn, imagine, explore and solve problems without much interference.

So, there you have it. Want to raise successful children? Do like our parents did…just don’t pay much attention to them. They will figure it out for themselves and be better for it. We did, and it worked out just fine.