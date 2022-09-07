 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Legislators took good first step on water

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona legislators did a good and notable thing this summer. They passed a good water bill (HB2873) and a bipartisan budget. The legislation includes substantial funding for conservation projects along with generous funding for long-term projects (desalination, transporting water from water-rich areas, etc.).

Looking at what legislators accomplished, sometimes working into late nights at the end of their session, one can be excused for expressing gratitude at the progress being made.

This is not a completely popular sentiment. It is easy to say “too little, too late,” or, conversely, “none at all is too much.” Progress comes like that, in small pieces, easy to spit out or to digest.

We can be grateful for what has been accomplished, not because it is enough, but because it is not nothing, is a step forward, and not a start down the road to cynicism or the peddling of desperation.

People are also reading…

In the course of coming to terms with annual budget factors, the legislators negotiated $200 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for water conservation projects, including $20 million dedicated to Tribes; increased funding $3 million over last year’s budget for Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to establish rules for drinking water quality; and allocated $30 million for state Department of Agriculture water-efficiency programs.

The $200 million conservation fund can be used immediately, not only for education and research, but for rainwater harvesting, gray water systems, efficiency upgrades, and drought-resistant landscaping.

For those of us whose checklist includes clothes closet, food pantry, soup kitchen; compost heap and recycling bins; rain catchment basins and barrels; solar panels and storage batteries; xeriscaping and community gardens; heat respite shelters; and other mitigation and climate-responsible practices, this can only come as good news.

Not great news, not everything any particular person or group wanted, but a lot nevertheless, and representing a practical agreement between people of different interests and backgrounds.

Politics is the art of the possible, much as we hate to say it. Politics involves listening to and working with people we might rather be shouting at, dissing from a distance, or simply ignoring. And that means the work of imaginative charity, of putting ourselves in the same room as people with different voices and concerns.

It’s a step forward and worth recognition. Hard work, under pressure, but with results. Bravo.

What next? We need to work together on protecting against over-pumping of groundwater in rural areas of the state, management throughout the state — perhaps including a new form of active management area for rural contexts, environment impact review of water projects, and rethinking ecosystem and water dependent crops (including thirsty alfalfa and other export crops).

John Leech

As a local resident, John Leech is concerned with conservation and water resources. As an Episcopal priest, he serves on the creation care council of the diocese of Arizona.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

OPINION: "But on Aug. 31 – after more than 120 people showed up to oppose the blading of more pristine desert for high-density multi-use – I actually saw the charade with my very own eyes," writes Marana resident Jill Kismet. 

Local Opinion: Copper World is coming for beloved Santa Rita Mountains

Local Opinion: Copper World is coming for beloved Santa Rita Mountains

OPINION: "I’ve raised my child around campfires and the croak of canyon tree frogs here. Everything about these mountains — the presence of ocelots, phosphorescent beetles, 20-foot-tall agave flower stalks and an untold number of freshwater springs visited by bears and lions — feels like a beautiful dream. But copper is a harsh wake-up call," writes Russ McSpadden, Southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

OPINION: "Given current talk of cancel culture and political divisions – and claims our country has never, ever been this bad – you might think we all once lived in blissful harmony. That’s nostalgic bunk. The course of history has always been bumpy," writes Tucsonan Julie Doll. 

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

OPINION: "There, in 150-year-old churches, feeling the echo of millions of prayers envelop me, I reflected on what my life once was, the reality of what it is with disability, and what I hope for my future considering the state of the world. And I realized, for the first time in my professional career, I’m tired of the mess. Thus, I’m stepping away from this honored spot in the Arizona Daily Star," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton. 

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

OPINION: "The Arizona Legislature and the Corporation Commission must plan for the future of our power grid today. This should ensure that Arizona farmers have access to agrivoltaic technology to save water, increase crop production, and diversify revenue sources using solar leases. All Arizonans benefit from stable electricity bills, reliable power, and reduced air pollution," writes Tucsonan Michael Collins. 

Local Opinion: Dems deserve praise for passing Inflation Reduction Act

Local Opinion: Dems deserve praise for passing Inflation Reduction Act

OPINION: "Too many of our seniors still face significant financial barriers to getting the health care they need, and insulin costs have driven many into dire poverty. The steps taken in the IRA to reduce prescription drug costs will make a real difference in our lives. It’s taken decades to finally pass these crucial healthcare upgrades, and I’m grateful to President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress for continuing to fight for it," writes Tucsonan Sarah Bihms. 

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

OPINION: "An ambulance was called as I held my unconscious baby, coaxing him to keep breathing. He didn’t. His breathing stopped as the ambulance arrived, and he was whisked away to receive life-saving care," writes Tucsonan Rachel Scholes. 

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

OPINION: "Reasonable steps would be to regulate possession of all firearms, restore the ban on sale of semi-automatic rifles and initiate government buybacks of those already in private hands. We should heed the experience of other nations like Australia where a reduction in firearms resulted in much lower murder, suicide and accident rates," writes G.A. Clark, part-time resident of Bisbee and ASU professor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News