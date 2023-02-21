The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Daily, the Star urges readers to help find a solution for Arizona’s water crisis. That’s quite a tall order since likely no one reading that plea has the power to divide up dwindling Colorado River water or get a lion’s share for the home team.

A potential solution like desalination is saddled with controversy in the process and in the politics. Figuring out how to extract water from the air in a cost-effective and scaled-up way seems unlikely to be of timely help. Controlling Mother Nature to yield copious rain at the right time is a high-flying tech solution not cleared for landing.

Saving water and making do with less are the only realistic paths forward.

You cannot really get a benchmark for saving water until you can figure out the bigger uses. For sure, shorter showers will help, but significant use of Arizona water happens when you flip on your light switch. In sync with everyone everywhere pushing electrify everything we better figure out just how much water that electricity will consume and be a whole lot better at using a whole lot less of it.

In 2019, Science Direct, one of the world’s leading resources for peer-reviewed scientific data, published water consumption data for power generation: “Median number of gallons to produce 1 Megawatt Hour of Electricity: Biomass, 2237; Hydropower, 1316; Oil, 870; Nuclear, 605; Coal, 585; Gas, 160; Solar, 80; Wind, 12.” In Arizona, we get roughly 90% of our electricity from coal, oil, gas and nuclear power. Roughly 10% comes from renewable sources.

Now, adding the customer numbers for Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power — and then changing their current electricity energy sources to 80% solar and wind—could annually save about 225 million gallons of water. How? With state Legislature-authorized Community Choice Energy and CCE enabled in the municipalities served by APS, SRP and TEP. Power plant economics modeling, produced for Tucson’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, details how that kind of water savings would not be a stretch. Timeline, about four years.

Tell me again about the water. The headline of an article in today’s Star reads: “Poll: Water conservation main concern among Arizona voters.” The article goes on to say the vast majority of the Arizona public shows “an unmoving concern about environmental conservation even as other issues become more pressing...nearly 70% of respondents in Arizona said they would prefer members of Congress to place more emphasis on protecting water resources, wildlife habitat and air quality as opposed to producing energy through ‘responsible oil and gas drilling and mining...’”

Community Choice Energy is squarely on point with the vast majority of what Arizonans want. CCE will promote a much higher percentage of renewable energy as the source for Arizonans’ electricity, which will in turn increase renewables competition — and dramatically lessen greenhouse gas emissions. The Arizona public has core values according to the article’s pollster and those core values “continue to see conservation issues as extremely or very serious problems.”

The recent Arizona Senate Bill 1522 and House Bill 2405 only sought funds for a feasibility study of Community Choice Energy, nothing more. But those bills were not even allowed by House and Senate committee gatekeepers to see the light of day — they died in those committees. While reasons are seldom given why any one bill didn’t get a hearing, you don’t have to be a genius to see personal and ideological entrenchment against anything that sounds like a climate issue.

Talking about climate change is the #1 best thing you can do about it. There is no going back.

How saving 225 million gallons of water a year, granting local control over energy sourcing, saving on monthly electricity bills and promoting free markets became a political and ideological issue I will never truly understand.