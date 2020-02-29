Local Opinion: Let all girls compete

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The 2020 Arizona legislative session began with a rousing address by Gov. Doug Ducey. It gave me hope that this cactus-studded and cherished landscape we all call home is in good hands.
And then our lawmakers rolled up their sleeves, aimed low and began what seems to be a yearly effort to discriminate against the LGBTQ community. This time it’s called House Bill 2706: a bill directed at transgender girls and women, and their participation in interscholastic female sports. If passed, the law would force these students — from kindergarten to university — to compete against the boys because they were all declared male at birth.
The stated purpose of the bill is to save women’s sports from being overrun by men. It would also allow for an aggrieved cisgender female athlete, suspecting she’d been beaten by a “guy,” to have her opponent examined by a doctor in order to validate her suspicion. The supporters of this legislation testified that their expert — Dr. Greg Brown from the University of Nebraska — had researched transgender women and their athletic performances. He allegedly concluded that at every age, transgender competitors are superior to cisgender females — even if they were given hormone blockers at puberty.
I was astounded by these conclusions. So I called Dr. Brown and personally spoke with the gentleman. I learned he has never actually treated — let alone studied — transgender athletes. His research was completely misrepresented by those advocating for the bill.
I come from a time when facts matter. Here are a few things that are solidly backed up by real science. First, being a transgender girl or woman is not a choice. Yes, they have XY chromosomes, but there are biological reasons that explain why they identify as female.
Second, there is not a shred of evidence that indicates any athletic advantage when it comes to prepubertal kids.
Third, there is not a single study that indicates a transgender girl, who had had her puberty blocked by medication, has any competitive advantage.
In summary, these two groups of transgender students — the prepubescent and the puberty-blocked — should be allowed and encouraged to participate with their cisgender classmates. End of story. If they are prevented from competing, they will quit. They’re not going to join the boys’ team and be teased and bullied. They will join the ranks of the many transgender individuals who already avoid athletic participation because of the existing societal roadblocks. And they’ll be robbed of the benefits that accrue from engaging in sports.
There is that very small group of athletic transgender women who did experience a testosterone-fueled puberty. Should they be allowed to compete against cisgender females? This controversial question has been exhaustively studied by the IOC and the International Association of Athletics Federation. They have developed exacting policies that, when followed, keep the mythical playing field as level as possible. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has their own less stringent policy, and I would encourage them to update their protocol.
One Community represents over 150 businesses in Arizona. It is a coalition of socially responsible organizations that are moving diversity, inclusion and equity forward for all Arizonans. HB 2706 represents an affront to everything that they value.
The NCAA is carefully monitoring the progress of this legislation, too, and is poised to remove Arizona as a venue for their future major events if this draconian bill is passed.
HB 2706 creates more problems that it solves. I propose we collectively take a large empathetic breath ... and let the kids play.
Dr. Bobbi Lancaster is a family physician, retired professional golfer, a transgender woman and resides in Gold Canyon, Arizona. She has many friends in Tucson, especially in the SaddleBrooke community.